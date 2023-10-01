World Vegetarian Day 2023: 7 Plant Based Protein Sources

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) This World Vegetarian Day, explore 7 excellent sources of plant-based protein that you can incorporate into your diet as a replacement for meat-based

protein.

This World Vegetarian Day, explore 7 excellent sources of plant-based protein that you can incorporate into your diet as a replacement for meat-based

protein.

With its high amount of protien Chickpea can be made into various dishes like Chickpea Chaat, Hummus etc. and can be enjoyed during breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Add a handful of these to any of your savory dishes for a hint of sweet flavour and protein packed meal.

Almonds have a good amount of protien. One can eat them in their natural raw state as well as add them to sweet dishes or milkshakes and smoothies.

Peanuts are relatively a high source of protein compared to other plant based protiens. Though they contain healthy fats, consume them in moderation to avoid excessive calories.

These legumes are named after their shape which is like a human kidney. High in protein, kidney beans are nutty flavoured and smooth textured when cooked.

Lentils have an earthy flavour. Make a soup out of them or use them to make batter and dough for delicious breads or cakes.



Rich in protein, tofu is made from soyabean. Tofu can be used instead of Indian Paneer for making Tofu Tikka or Tofu Scramble.