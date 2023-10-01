Enemy Shahed Drones Hit House In Donetsk Region, Casualties Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of October 1, 2023, two Russian drones hit a residential house in the Donetsk region. Casualties among civilians were reported.

The relevant statement was made by Donetsk Regional Military Administration Acting Head Ihor Moroz on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Two Shahed drones have hit a house in Lyman this morning. Casualties were reported, further details are yet to be checked,” Moroz wrote.

In the Lysychansk direction, two infrastructure objects were damaged in Siversk and two houses in Zvanivka.

In the Volnovakha direction, one person was injured in Russia's shelling of the Vuhledar community's Novoukrainka. Such settlements as Prechystivka, Bohoiavlenka and Vuhledar also came under enemy fire.

In the Donetsk direction, one person was injured in Lastochkyne. A school was hit in the Ocheretyne community's Novoselivka Persha. In the morning, Russians massively shelled Avdiivka. In the Kurakhove community, such settlements as Veselyi Hai, hanivka, Kostiantynopolske, Dachne and Dalnie were affected by enemy attacks, but civilians remained unharmed.

In the Horlivka direction, Russians opened fire on the Druzhkivka community three times. Fifteen detached houses were damaged in Kindrativka and two apartment blocks in Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka. Additionally, three apartment blocks were hit in Toretsk and one detached house in Petrivka. In Kostiantynivka, Russia's aerial bomb caused damage to 18 houses, an enterprise and a power transmission line.