National Bank Of Fujairah Expects Record Participation At Its Seventh NBF Fujairah Run

Running enthusiasts and families of all ages and abilities invited to run through scenic route in the Emirate of Fujairah.

Organised under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) has opened registration for its popular Fujairah run, which will return for its seventh edition on Saturday 18th November.

The run reflects the leadership's commitment to encouraging residents to adopt healthy and active lifestyles, while also aligning to NBF's similar commitment to providing initiatives which support the wellbeing of its community in line with its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy.

The Fujairah Run is designed to attract all members of the community of all ages, from established runners to first timers. Starting and finishing at Fujairah Festival Square, opposite Fujairah Hospital near Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, this year's run will feature five categories that follow routes winding through the historic town of Fujairah and its scenic surroundings. These five categories include: 3km, 5km, 10km, 11km trail run and a run for the people of determination.

Vince Cook, CEO of NBF commented:“The NBF Fujairah Run continues to grow in popularity each year, reaffirming its position as an important event in the UAE's sports calendar. In line with our commitment to creating a positive impact on our community and help make a strong contribution towards the UAE's growth, this community engagement initiative is designed to encourage active lifestyles and raise awareness of the health benefits of exercise. It's always fantastic to see such a strong turnout and we look forward to welcoming even more runners this year.”

The annual event is expected to attract record attendance for this latest edition and will see an action-packed event programme to entertain participants and spectators. All participants will receive t-shirts, and medals and cash prizes will be awarded to the top male and female participants in each run category.

Registration for the event is open for individuals at . Registration closes on 16th November or whenever capacity is full. Participants are encouraged to register early in order to avoid disappointment.

About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:

Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari'ah compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.

NBF's key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah, Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC and Investment Corporation of Dubai. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody's and BBB / A-2 by Standard & Poor's, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol“NBF”. It has a branch network of 15 (of which 1 is an electronic banking service unit) across the UAE.