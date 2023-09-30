(MENAFN- KNN India) Govt Turns Down Onion Traders' Demand To Scrap 40% Export Duty

New Delhi, Sept 30 (KNN) Onion traders' demand from Nasik to remove the 40 per cent duty on exports has been rejected by the government on Friday.



Their request to stop two government cooperatives - NCCF and Nafed - from selling onions at mandis has also been rejected, reported TOI.







The government also asked the traders to immediately call off their strike.

However, the government told the traders that their demand will be taken up at an inter-ministerial committee for consideration.

Representatives of onion traders met food and consumer affairs minister Piyush Goyal and top officials in Delhi on Friday, reported TOI.

“The decision was written on the wall as they had rejected our demand at a meeting held early this week,” said a trader.

A source said that in response to the traders' demand that NCCF and Nafed stop releasing onion from their stocks to mandis, the government said that had there been no such intervention, the price of onions would have touched Rs 50 per kg by now.



They were also informed that the government cooperatives were selling onions at mandis in other states and outside Nasik.

