Turkmenistan Discusses New Investment Opportunities With Foreign Partners

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 30. The Turkmenistan's delegation is taking part in the 'Dushanbe-invest 2023' International Investment Forum, which takes place from September 29 through September 30 in the capital of Tajikistan, where it discusses new investment opportunities with foreign partners, Trend reports.

The following topics were discussed at the event: 'Investment opportunities of the Dushanbe city', 'Industry is a key factor in economic development and a favorable basis for investment', 'Tajikistan is a country of 'green' energy', 'Private sector participation in energy development', 'The role of the financial system in the development of entrepreneurship and capital attraction', 'Development of the 'green' economy, digitalization and free economic zones in Tajikistan'.

The 'Dushanbe-invest 2023' International Investment Forum is also attended by high-ranking officials from Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, as well as from other countries, heads of relevant ministries and departments of the country.

On September 30, 2023, the second day of the forum, its participants will be divided into three groups and will go to the industrial enterprises of the Tajikistan's cities of Dushanbe, Nurek and Tursunzade to get to know their activities better.