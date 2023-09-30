Turkmenistan Discusses New Investment Opportunities With Foreign Partners

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 30. The
Turkmenistan's delegation is taking part in the 'Dushanbe-invest
2023' International Investment Forum, which takes place from
September 29 through September 30 in the capital of Tajikistan,
where it discusses new investment opportunities with foreign
partners, Trend reports.
The following topics were discussed at the event: 'Investment
opportunities of the Dushanbe city', 'Industry is a key factor in
economic development and a favorable basis for investment',
'Tajikistan is a country of 'green' energy', 'Private sector
participation in energy development', 'The role of the financial
system in the development of entrepreneurship and capital
attraction', 'Development of the 'green' economy, digitalization
and free economic zones in Tajikistan'.
The 'Dushanbe-invest 2023' International Investment Forum is
also attended by high-ranking officials from Azerbaijan, Russia,
Kazakhstan, as well as from other countries, heads of relevant
ministries and departments of the country.
On September 30, 2023, the second day of the forum, its
participants will be divided into three groups and will go to the
industrial enterprises of the Tajikistan's cities of Dushanbe,
Nurek and Tursunzade to get to know their activities better.
