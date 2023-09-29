(MENAFN- KNN India) Uttarakhand CM Inks Investment MOUs Worth Rs 4,800 cr During London Visit

Dehradun, Sept 29 (KNN) The Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami signed investment MoUs worth Rs 4,800 crore with different companies in London.

The minister was in London to attend a roadshow for the Global Investors Summit which will be held in Uttrakhand this December.







As per reports, MoU worth Rs 380 crore were signed with Kayan Jet, while investment agreements totalling Rs 100 crore were signed with Usha Breco.

Up to 80 business houses from various fields like education, tourism, IT, and health sectors of London participated in the main event organized in London.

During the visit, the delegation had the opportunity to tour India House and Parliament House. At India House, the state government delegation engaged in extensive discussions with representatives from major travel and tourism companies in London.

Chief Minister Dhami invited all investors to join the forthcoming Global Investor Summit.

The Indian High Commissioner, Vikram Doraiswami, commended the Uttarakhand government for its diverse policies and optimistic vision.

The delegation consisted of Secretary to Chief Minister R. Meenakshi Sundaram, Secretary of Industries Vinay Shankar Pandey, Director General of Industries Rohit Meena, Local Commissioner Ajay Mishra, and other delegation members.

(KNN Bureau)