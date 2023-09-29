QVC+ Adds Kim Gravel's Hit Reality Series“Kim Of Queens” To Lineup

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Never-before-seen“behind the queens” edition of Season One launches on QVC+

- Kim Gravel NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ --“Kim of Queens,” the hit reality series that introduced much of America to television personality, fashion & beauty brand icon, and bestselling author Kim Gravel , is coming to QVC+. The all new“behind the queens” edition of Season One is now available on the streaming network, featuring never-before-seen clips and footage.The series stars Gravel, one of the country's most successful and outspoken pageant coaches, on a mission to find diamonds in the rough and transform them into confident young women. Along with her mother Jo and sister Allisyn, they help polish local girls into future leaders, preparing them to take the crown and rule the world."Some say you can never go back, but y'all I guess you can,” says Gravel. "'Kim of Queens' is back with the same heartfelt transformative message along with some brand new behind-the-scenes footage. I'm grateful and thrilled to have it re-air on QVC+ for a new generation to discover. I might have gotten a little bit older, but the message of 'Kim of Queens' is timeless."Viewers will recognize Gravel as the host of a bevy of #1 shows on QVC. She's a wildly successful entrepreneur, television personality, motivational speaker, host of The Kim Gravel Show podcast, and leader in the fashion and beauty industry. In 1991, Gravel was one of the youngest contestants to become Miss Georgia, and she became the most frequent guest in the history of The Steve Harvey Show (42 episodes). In 2016, Kim launched her apparel line Belle by Kim Gravel followed by the Belle Beauty cosmetics line a year later - now the two top-selling brands on QVC. Also now a bestselling author, her debut book Collecting Confidence : Start Where You Are to Become the Person You Were Meant to Be (HarperCollins) was released in April 2023 landing in the Top 10 on Publishers Weekly and the Wall Street Journal Bestseller lists.Originally aired on Lifetime,“Kim of Queens” is produced by Relativity Television and Bogner Entertainment and executive produced by Tom Forman (“Catfish,”“The American Bible Challenge”), Brad Bishop (“Catfish,”“Great Food Truck Race”), Oliver Bogner (“My Five Wives”), Jonathan Bogner (“My Five Wives”) and Chris McKim (“RuPaul's Drag Race”), along with Lifetime's Eli Lehrer, Mary Donahue and Colleen Conway Grogan.Watch the Kim Gravel sizzle reel:More info:

