Türkiye To Send Natural Gas Daily To Romania

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Türkiye has agreed to send up to 4 million cubic meters of natural gas daily to Romania via a pipeline starting from Oct. 1, the Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAS) has announced.

The agreement between BOTAS and Romania's OMV Petrom will be valid until March 31, 2025, the company said in a statement.

The parties also agreed to develop cooperation in such fields as gas transmission, storage, production, green energy technologies as well as natural gas trade.

The statement added that BOTAS had made important agreements regarding the export of natural gas to Greece, Bulgaria and Hungary through the pipeline.

Türkiye has added Romania to the countries to which it provides gas,“thus reinforcing its contribution to energy supply security and diversity in neighboring markets and Europe,” said the company.

BOTAS hopes to rank among the top 10 exporting enterprises in Türkiye within three years, it added.

Türkiye signed a natural gas export agreement with Hungary in August and with Bulgaria in January.

