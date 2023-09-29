LOTTE Group's All Star Futsal Challenge 2023 Results In A RM50,000 Win For The Malaysian Scouts Association

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Redza Rosli (centre), captain of the winning New Today FC, and his fellow team members celebrates their victory in the LOTTE All Star Futsal Challenge 2023 Malaysia. The LOTTE Group will donate RM50,000 to the Malaysian Scouts Association, New Today FC's

Representatives of the Malaysian Scouts Association receiving the RM50,000 donation from LOTTE Group. During the LOTTE All Star Futsal Challenge 2023 Malaysia, the teams competed to secure a donation which would be contributed to their selected community

This sportainment event was broadcasted on the LOTTE Group's Malaysian YouTube channel.

- Hailey Song, Brand Team Manager, LOTTE Group KoreaKUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Malaysian Scouts Association are the main beneficiary of the LOTTE Group's 'All Star Futsal Challenge 2023 Malaysia'. This sportainment event, which capitalised on the popularity of futsal in the country, saw two teams of 14 Malaysian celebrities battling it out across four episodes, which were broadcast on the LOTTE Group's Malaysian YouTube channel.As a result of their stunning victory in a closely contested final, the winning 'New Today FC' team, captained by actor and influencer Redza Rosli, were able to nominate a worthy Malaysian community organisation. The New Today FC team selected the Malaysian Scouts Association, which will receive a donation of RM50,000 from the LOTTE Group as a result.Over the course of four exciting episodes the two teams battled it out in a series of fun and engaging futsal related mini-game challenges, the winners of which gained various advantages in the final Showdown Match. The final was a tight affair which was won 13 to 12 by New Today FC, thanks to a last-minute goal which broke the deadlock between the two teams.LOTTE All Star Futsal Challenge 2023 Malaysia is part of a regional initiative being organised by Daehong Communications – a total marketing solutions company (part of LOTTE Group) -with similar events taking place in both Indonesia and Vietnam. The minigames and exciting final can be viewed at the LOTTE Group's Malaysia YouTube channel.Hailey Song, Brand Team Manager, LOTTE Group Korea, explains more,“We are delighted to be able to make this donation to the Malaysian Scouts Association as part of our ongoing CSR efforts. Our tagline is New Today, Better Tomorrow and because of this we put a lot of our community development focus on the education of young people. The Malaysian Scouts Association is in perfect alignment with our objective of building a Better Tomorrow. We really want to thank all Malaysians for their loyalty and support for LOTTE over the years and hope that All Star Futsal Challenge 2023 was something that they enjoyed and appreciated.”The New Today FC team was headed up by Captain Redza Rosli, a well-known Malaysian actor and influencer with over 1 million social media followers. Redza was backed up by a team including Razin Rahim (professional futsal player), Aniq Suhair (actor), Theeban (actor & MMA fighter), Nigel Chin (model), Daeng Syarif (singer), and Hoshi Chuan (influencer).Commenting on their success in the competition New Today FC captain Redza Rosli said,“To my team, I'd like to say thank you so much, because as captain, they worked very well together and pulled off an amazing win. I hope that LOTTE Group calls me for another game. Who knows, we could even be headed to South Korea.”New Today FC player Nigel Chin, who served as goalkeeper during the final, added,“Winning this was a big achievement and a very triumphant feeling. We also had huge respect for our opponents because they did put up quite a fight. It kind of brought us together and gave us a strong team bond.”The Better Tomorrow FC team was headed up by Captain Akim Ahmad, a popular singer and actor with over 1.5 million social media followers. Akim was supported by Zeem Ahmad (football freestyler), Zhen Ning (actor & model), Azim Yusof (actor), Thompson Goh (digital creator), Hilmanalef (influencer), and Zarrin Nuqman (actor).Despite losing, the Better Tomorrow FC Captain, Akim Ahmad, said,“I am so proud of my team. They faced a difficult challenge, but they performed fantastically.” Highlighting the amazing team spirit that the event generated, Better Tomorrow FC player Azim Yusof, said,“I wish one day we can meet and we can play futsal together again. Even Futsal Takraw is fine.”-END-About LOTTE GroupEstablished in 1948, LOTTE Group is a South Korean multinational corporation that is involved in diverse industries such as food & beverage manufacturing, hotels, fast food, retail, financial services, industrial chemicals, and others. LOTTE Group continues to expand in Asia and around the world. LOTTE Group is committed to develop with communities wherever LOTTE Group does business.

