Year of Sustainability Calls Upon the Public to Embrace Sustainable Behaviours to Combat Climate Change



In the lead-up to COP28, the initiative invites the UAE public to come together towards a sustainable future

The United Arab Emirates, 27 September 2023 | In its latest video release, the“Year of Sustainability: Today For Tomorrow” calls upon all those who call the UAE home to step-up efforts towards climate action.



The UAE President announced 2023 as the Year of Sustainability, and throughout the year, the nationwide initiative encouraged the public to adopt sustainable practices at the individual and community level through activations focused on responsible consumption, environmental conservation and now, towards climate action.

Addressing all those who call the UAE home, the video features Year of Sustainability team members inviting the public to commit to sustainable habits in their everyday life, such as choosing green forms of transport, reducing waste, saving water and energy as well as growing plants at home, in an effort to showcase how collective action will directly impact the climate.

Reminding the public of why individual actions towards responsible consumption and environmental conservation are impactful, Year of Sustainability Strategic Digital Manager Mariam Almeraikhi said:“By taking responsibility for our everyday actions, such as portioning food, reducing red-meat consumption, avoiding single-use plastics and switching to slow fashion, we are taking power into our own hands to affect climate action.”



“As the UAE prepares to host COP28 and focuses on macro-level efforts to impede climate change, it is our responsibility to make sure we do everything in our power towards climate action. Our collective actions today will determine the future we leave behind for the next generation,” said Project Lead Eisa Alsubousi.



To encourage more people to begin their sustainability journey, the Year of Sustainability has launched a“Sustainable Personality” quiz as its most recent activation, to help the public understand how they can contribute to a more sustainable future for the UAE and beyond.



The public can find out more about the Year of Sustainability by visiting its official website uaeyearof.ae, and engage with its activations on social media by tagging @UAEYearOF, using the hashtag #TodayForTomorrow