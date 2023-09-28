(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Jose, CA, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Lice Clinics of America Opens New Clinic in San Jose

Clinic to offer Free Head Screenings as part of its Grand Opening

San Jose, CA – September 25, 2023 – The country's largest lice-removal clinic group has opened a new location in San Jose. Families dealing with head lice in the area can now enjoy a professional treatment at Lice Clinics of America located at 1155 Redmond Avenue in San Jose.

The facility provides screening, diagnosis, and treatment for people dealing with head lice using an advanced medical technology called AirAllé®, an FDA-cleared, Class I medical device clinically proven to kill live lice and more than 99 percent of eggs, including lice that are resistant to traditional lice products.

“Many parents find that treating lice at home is a challenge,” says Dr. Krista Lauer, medical director of Lice Clinics of America.“The easiest way to diagnose and treat an infestation is by having a professional do it for them.”

To celebrate its opening, clinicians will provide free screenings for all customers from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

The clinic is independently owned and operated by Lice Clinics of America franchisee William and Amy Allen, who got into the business after their oldest daughter encountered head lice and had her treated with the AirAllé at Lice Clinics of America.

“We are all about taking care of parents and children, so I am pleased to see our latest clinic opening in San Jose where we can serve the community there,” said Claire Roberts, CEO of Lice Clinics of America.“With nearly 850,000 treatments done worldwide and less than a 1 percent retreatment rate, we offer the treatment option that ensures they will leave lice-free with no follow-up required.”

The new clinic is located at 1155 Redmond Ave. Unit A San Jose, CA 95120 and is open Monday - Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. To learn more, please visit

