Xtreme Mats Launches Line Of Dash Mats For Club Car Onward, Precedent & Tempo, EZGO RXV, And ICON Golf Carts

ICON dash mats in blue trim

Dash mats for EZGO RXV in blue trim and matching RXV floor mat by Xtreme Mats

Dash mats for Club Car Precedent in Red Trim comparison vs dirty dash cubbies

- Natalie HarveyORLANDO, FL, USA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Xtreme Mats, a leading provider of high-quality accessories for golf carts, is proud to announce the launch of its new line of Dash Mats designed specifically to fit Club Car Onward, Club Car Precedent, Club Car Tempo, EZGO RXV, and ICON golf carts.Xtreme Mats is renowned for its commitment to producing top-notch, custom-fit accessories that enhance the appearance and functionality of golf carts. The introduction of the Dash Mat line underscores the company's dedication to providing golf cart owners with innovative solutions that combine style and protection. Dash mats join the existing product line consisting of floor mats, 6-passenger vehicle mats, rear floor mats, and bagwell mats.Key Features of Xtreme Mats Dash Mats:Precise Fit: Each Dash Mat is custom-designed to perfectly fit specific golf cart models, ensuring a seamless and snug fit.Superior Protection: Xtreme Mats Dash Mats are crafted from high-quality materials that provide superior protection for the golf cart's dash cubbies. They shield against the sun's harmful UV rays, reducing the risk of fading, cracking, and deterioration.Enhanced Aesthetics: These Dash Mats not only protect your golf cart but also add a touch of style to its interior. With a variety of colors and designs to choose from, golf cart owners can personalize their carts to match their unique tastes.Easy Installation: Xtreme Mats Dash Mats come with straightforward installation instructions and don't require any tools or hardware, making it a hassle-free process for golf cart owners.Durable Construction: Built to withstand the rigors of outdoor use, these Dash Mats are durable and designed for long-lasting performance."We are excited to introduce our new line of Dash Mats, which are a perfect blend of style and protection for golf cart enthusiasts," said Natalie Harvey, Operations Manager at Xtreme Mats. "Our commitment to delivering custom-fit, high-quality accessories for golf carts and EVs has been at the core of our business, and the Dash Mat line is no exception. It's designed to enhance the appearance and longevity of golf carts while allowing owners to express their personality through customization."Xtreme Mats' Dash Mats are now available for Club Car Onward, Club Car Precedent, Club Car Tempo, EZGO RXV, and ICON golf carts, and can be purchased through authorized dealers or the Xtreme Mats website.For more information about Xtreme Mats and its range of golf cart accessories, please visit xtrememats.About Xtreme Mats:Xtreme Mats is a leading provider of custom-fit accessories for golf carts. With a commitment to quality and innovation, Xtreme Mats offers a wide range of products designed to enhance the appearance, performance, and longevity of golf carts. Established with a focus on customer satisfaction, Xtreme Mats continues to provide golf cart owners with high-quality solutions that combine style and functionality.Unlike other golf cart mats that offer only partial coverage, Xtreme Mats won't limit where riders can place their feet and you won't end up with a pile of dirt behind your floor mat. Xtreme Mats Original Golf Cart Floor Mats cover your entire OEM flooring from the bottom of the dash down to the base of the seat. You'll no longer have to worry about mud, water, snow, or dirt damaging your cart's flooring.By protecting the factory flooring, Xtreme Mats are helping increase the life of your cart, and in doing so, its value too.Xtreme Mats believes you shouldn't have to compromise function for fashion; our golf cart mats offer both. Xtreme Golf Cart mats are currently available for Select Club Car, EZGO, ICON, Yamaha, AdvancedEV, MOKE Ev, and Evolution models with more makes being added in 2024.For more information visit xtremematsor contact us at , or call 407-392-0950.Xtreme Mats is a Five Star rated company that has been protecting investments since 2013 by developing products for consumers that help safeguard against damage.To request a product not currently offered yet, please visit: xtrememats.com/golfmatrequestDealer Inquiries: xtrememats.com/golfdealer

Natalie Harvey

Xtreme Mats LLC

+1 407-392-0950



Introducing Dash Mats for Golf Carts by Xtreme Mats