UAE: 50 Regional Companies Win Gulf Sustainability Awards

Around 50 companies across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region won the Gulf Sustainability Awards (GSA) 2023 for their exceptional achievements in environmental responsibility.

Held in Dubai on Wednesday, the event brought together a diverse array of sustainable companies, both large and small, from the public, private and semi-governmental sectors to compete for recognition.

The awards celebrated the tireless efforts of the regional organisations dedicated to environmental stewardship and social responsibility.

Many renowned speakers including Shruthi Boosey of Jana Consultants; Tatiana Antonelli Abella, founder of Goumbook FZE; Kevin Holliday, managing director at C3 – Companies Creating a Change; and Dr Samir Thabet, corporate sustainability manager at Nesma & Partners; among others.

Juhi Yasmeen Khan, one of the renowned judges and advisory board member of the 'Gulf Sustainability Awards', stated that,“It was very difficult to judge this year as all the entries did exceedingly well."

Mohammad Mustafa, a student at the University of Wollongong in Dubai, gave a presentation about sustainability and how youth can contribute towards environmental protection and sustainability. His presentation received great acknowledgement from the attendees.

“This was the best Gulf Sustainability Awards ever. In seven years, I haven't seen so much positive energy to change the impact of business on the planet positively,” said Neil Skehel, founder and CEO of Awards International.

“GSA finds and recognises the best sustainability initiatives of the GCC. Well done to our winners and the overall winner Qatar Museums. It's through the united efforts of corporate houses, educational institutions, governmental and non-governmental organisations and even the media, where ideas can become actions. It was truly wonderful seeing the pioneers of the future and how we are capable of creating a positive impact on the planet and the entirety of the sustainability world,” he added.

“The bar is raised. I look forward to next year when the bar will be even higher.”

Young speaker and panellist Mustafa also shared his insights from the perspective of a Youth Ambassador for sustainability.

“This event genuinely is the keystone to enacting positive change into the world, and by having me as the youth speaker it opens the doors for the future generation,” he said, adding that“sustainability seems grand and something that requires a large amount of planning and resources, but every small impact can make the biggest change.”

Mustafa said youth are burdened with the problems of the climate crisis, but at the time they are blessed with ingenuity and creativity which they should use to shape their future.

Here are the Gold Award winners in various categories:

Best community development, Recaap by Veolia; Best Workplace and HR Practices, Schneider Electric FZE; Best Net-Zero Initiative, Taqa; Best CSR Initiative, Aster DM Healthcare; Government Sustainability Initiative, Saudi Mining Polytechnic; Reaction to Crisis, Abu Dhabi Ports Group; Best Sustainable Education and Awareness Programme, Sedco Holding; Most Innovative ESG Initiative, Taqa; Environmental Sustainability Programme, DP world; Learning and Educational Programme, Potentialand HSBC; Innovation in Sustainable Technologies, Cafu; Sustainable Business Model, DGrade; Sustainable Business Model - large firms, Taqa; UN's Sustainable Development Goals, Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing; Best Sustainable Product, Toppan Gravity (Gravity Group Ind); Best Sustainable Product - small firms, DGrade; Green Building, Qatar Museums - Fire Station; E-Waste Management, Schneider Electric; Water and Waste Management, DGrade; Water and Waste Management - large firms, Drydocks World; Sustainable Team of the Year, Taqa; Sustainable Professional of the Year, Verteco - David King; Overall winner, Qatar Museums, Fire Station

