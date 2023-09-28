Stellar Line-Up Of Performers At Tanweer Sacred Music Festival

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

SHARJAH, 28th September, 2023 (WAM) -- Tanweer Sacred Music Festival is set to welcome thousands of seekers of wisdom and well-being in Sharjah's mystical Mleiha desert from 24th to 26th November, 2023.

Organisers announced that tickets to the three-day Festival are now available on the festival's website and on Platinumlist.net.

Envisioned by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, the visionary behind the Tanweer Sacred Music Festival, this pioneering regional event is designed for individuals seeking a deeper connection with their ancestral roots and our planet.

Music, Meditation and Mindfulness with Artists from Around the World

Anticipate an extraordinary festival experience featuring internationally renowned world musicians in captivating concerts, rejuvenating ancient body-mind practices like yoga, breathwork, and Zikr (remembrance), a wellness-oriented culinary journey with a plethora of diverse vegetarian options, and exclusive access to open-air art and design showcases crafted by local installation artists.

Each performer wholeheartedly embraces the festival's ethos, sharing a profound desire to connect with our ancestors' timeless wisdom and teachings.

Nawa Band, founded in 2009 by Ibrahim Muslimani in Aleppo, Syria, will connect festival-goers with Syria's glorious musical past, performing sacred and secular compositions of Muwashahat and Qudud, particularly forgotten masterpieces from the 20th century.

The celebrated traditional Sufi Qawwali ensemble, Fanna-Fi-Allah, is bringing the authentic spirit of Qawali to the UAE while continuing to promote their message of universal tolerance by bridging the East and West.

Kino MacGregor, a highly sought-after yoga expert from Miami and the visionary behind Omstars, the world's pioneering yoga TV network, is joining the festival to share her inspiring message of spiritual resilience that resonates globally.

Master Can, 34th generation Shaolin warrior monk, will generously share the profound wisdom of QiGong and martial arts with the festival attendees.

Lina Nahhas, an Arab-Canadian based in Dubai who introduced the 5Rhythms practice to the region in 2010, will use movements and the nourishing energy of her dynamic practice to set spirits free and ground them in the present moment.

Renowned Iranian-American dance ethnologist and preservationist and Yarsan Sufi Master Farima Berenji will share her uniquely spiritual and healing renditions of the ancient and sacred dances of Persia and the Silk Road with festival attendees.

Tanweer's organisers are making this event a three-day experience by offering meaningful add-ons like camping under the stars, horse riding, and moon gazing. Festival-goers can further partake in guided excursions to Jebel Buhais and the Mleiha Archaeological Centre, a repository of prehistoric relics, offering comprehensive insights into UAE's post-Iron Age human settlement history.

The Tanweer Sacred Music Festival has forged significant partnerships with a growing list of prominent entities from the UAE's public and private sectors. These esteemed partners include Emaar Properties PJSC, Al Marwan Group, ASAS Real Estate, Invest Bank, Mohamed Hilal Group, and Thumbay Group. These organisations have united to champion the festival's cultural and humanistic message.