2024 Onecause Cares Corporate Grants Program Now Accepting Applications

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Technology-based grants of up to $10,000 each will be awarded to two nonprofits.

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

OneCause,

a leading provider of digital fundraising technology, has officially opened the 2024 OneCause Cares Corporate Grants Program

for applications from nonprofit organizations. In its third year, this program aims to support nonprofit organizations with technology-based grants, helping them expand their reach and enhance their missions through the utilization of innovative fundraising technology. Since the program began a few short years ago, five grantee organizations have raised nearly a million dollars using OneCause software.

Two grantees will receive complimentary 24-month subscriptions to the OneCause Fundraising Platform, worth up to $10,000. In addition to fundraising software, grantees will have access to a wealth of OneCause resources and the expertise of an award-winning support community, including event and campaign consulting, access to live support teams, and curated on-demand training.

"In an era characterized by fluctuating financial landscapes, it's never been more important for nonprofits to embrace fundraising technology that helps them streamline the giving experience, save time, and raise funds at scale," said Steve Johns, chief executive officer of OneCause. "Recognizing that not every nonprofit possesses the means for digital transformation, we're committed to providing equitable access to technology in the nonprofit sector."

The OneCause Grants Program is open to any registered 501c3 organization in the United States and Canada. Grantees are selected based on overall need, how technology will help the organization further its mission, and alignment with three core focus areas:



Mental Health & Wellness: nonprofits who promote self-care and wellness or address a critical challenge amongst underserved communities such as hunger, poverty, or social inequities.

Community : nonprofits who support the vibrancy of a community, celebration of cultural diversity, preservation of history, or drive local impact. Sustainability : nonprofits who are working to safeguard the planet, natural resources, renewable energies, and conservation efforts.

In 2023, OneCause awarded technology-based grants to Darkness to Light

and Hope Family Care Center

to boost their fundraising efforts and advance their missions.

"The OneCause Cares grant and the support we've received have been transformational, empowering us to disseminate our mission and vision more effectively while garnering positive attention from engaged advocates worldwide," said Jessie Watford, director of digital marketing and communications for Darkness to Light. "We've optimized our operations, broadened our reach to encompass a more diverse audience of supporters, and served our mission with greater efficiency and effectiveness."

The 2024 grant application period will close on December 12, 2023. Grantees will be announced in February 2024.

To read more about the program and apply, visit:

For full terms and conditions, visit:

About OneCause

OneCause is driving the future of fundraising with easy-to-use digital fundraising solutions that help nonprofits improve the giving experience and raise more money. OneCause builds technology that optimizes everyday generosity, making it easier for nonprofit organizations to fundraise and for nonprofit supporters to give. Since 2008, OneCause has helped over 11,000 nonprofits in the United States and Canada raise more than $5.8 billion for their missions. Headquartered in Indianapolis, OneCause is committed to driving innovation in the charitable sector, bringing together nonprofit professionals across the world for the annual Raise Conference to exchange ideas that further fundraising. For more information, visit

or follow us on

LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram , and

Facebook .

SOURCE OneCause