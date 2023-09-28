Bodybio Announced As Platinum Sponsor Of International Metabolic Health Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BodyBio, a creator of supplements that heal the body at the cellular level, based in Millville, New Jersey, is sponsoring Metabolic Health Day.

UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- BodyBio, a creator of supplements that heal the body at the cellular level, has been announced as a Platinum Sponsor for the inaugural International Metabolic Health Day on October 10, 2023. This initiative, led by Dr. Nasha Winters and the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health, is set to increase global awareness and understanding of metabolic health and inspire groundbreaking research in the field.BodyBio stands out with its profound understanding of the human body's intricate cellular structure and its pivotal role in overall health. They are renowned for developing meticulously researched, efficacious supplements that target cellular health, trusted by thousands of practitioners globally. Focused on the critical role of the cell membrane in regulating cellular processes, BodyBio's products are designed to nourish and protect cells, providing them with the essential nutrients needed to thrive.Jessica Kane Berman, Chief Marketing Officer at BodyBio, commented,“Supporting International Metabolic Health Day aligns perfectly with our commitment to enhancing individual health at the cellular level. It's an opportunity to amplify the importance of cellular health in metabolic processes and overall well-being. We at BodyBio are devoted to empowering people to nurture their cells, understanding that if we're good to our cells, they'll reciprocate a trillion times over.”Dr. Nasha Winters, Executive Director and Co-Founder of the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health, expressed her appreciation for BodyBio's support,“Having BodyBio as a Platinum Sponsor enriches the spectrum of knowledge and innovation at International Metabolic Health Day. Their groundbreaking work in cellular health supplements contributes significantly to our shared vision of advancing metabolic health globally.”The inception of BodyBio traces back to the pioneering work of founder Ed Kane, who developed targeted blood chemistry analysis and epigenetic testing to investigate complex disorders, emphasizing the importance of addressing the health of the membrane for healing complex diseases. BodyBio's commitment to research and development has led to the formulation of supplements that are pure, non-oxidized, and scientifically validated.With metabolic health being a critical precursor to a multitude of noncommunicable diseases, impacting 74% of global deaths according to the World Health Organization, International Metabolic Health Day stands as a global beacon for change, fostering innovation, research, and preventive healthcare strategies in metabolic health.For more information on the upcoming International Metabolic Health Day and to explore sponsorship and collaboration opportunities, please visit metabolichealthday.life .About BodyBioYour body is an intricate machine composed of 70 trillion cells, each with the important task of protecting, healing, and keeping you healthy. At BodyBio, we understand that the health of each and every one of these cells is essential to your overall well-being. That's why we've developed supplements founded in research, tested for efficacy, and trusted by thousands of practitioners. Our products are formulated to provide the nutrients your cells need to thrive. At the center of our approach is the cell membrane - a complex structure that plays a critical role in regulating all cellular processes. It's not just a simple barrier that separates the inside of the cell from the outside environment, but an active participant in cellular communication that influences all cellular behavior. The health of your cell membrane is crucial to your overall health. Health and healing begin on the cell membrane. For more information, visit bodybio.About the Metabolic Terrain Institute of HealthThe mission of the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health (MTIH) is to restore health for people with cancer through Research, Education, Advocacy, Community, and Healing (REACH). Our mantra of“Test, Assess, AddressTM – Never Guess” is the motivation for our drive to discover novel biomarkers to assess the success or failure of any medical treatment. We are committed to establishing an ecosystem that fosters translational scientific and clinical collaboration, drives cutting-edge metabolic research, leverages advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence, prioritizes education, and creates a supportive network of clinicians, diagnostic centers, treatment facilities, prevention programs, and wellness clinics. Together, we will shape a future where innovation, collaboration, and patient empowerment intersect to unlock unprecedented possibilities in healthcare. For more information, visit mtih.###Contact Information:-Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health: Lynn Hughes, Director of Development,-BodyBio: Jessica Kane Berman,

