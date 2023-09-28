Spaceport Launches NYT Best Seller Strange Planet On Roblox

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Spaceport licenses NYT Best Seller Strange Planet on Roblox

Apparel and accessories from the New York Times Best Seller and AppleTV show“Strange Planet” are available in the Metaverse on Roblox

- Nathan Pyle, creator of Strange PlanetBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Spaceport, the premier metaverse IP licensing platform, today announces the launch of digital apparel and accessories from“Strange Planet” by Nathan Pyle on the Roblox Marketplace. This launch opens new licensing and marketing opportunities for the“Strange Planet” brand by engaging with millions of new and existing fans in a unique digital space.“Strange Planet” was launched as a webcomic in 2019 by New York Times best-selling author Nathan Pyle and has grown into a global sensation across digital platforms. The brand now includes multiple books, millions of social followers, billions of content views, and most recently, a AppleTV+ animated series. Through the collaboration, Spaceport has introduced Strange Planet digital goods to a daily audience of 66 million highly-engaged users on Roblox.“It's incredible to see my art and characters coming to life in a totally immersive environment.” said Nathan Pyle, creator of Strange Planet.“This is a really unique way to engage current fans and make new ones”Roblox offers an immersive global platform where users connect and communicate daily through millions of shared virtual experiences. In addition to user generated content, the platform allows brands to create their own purchasable items and interactive experiences for large-scale audiences to engage with. In the first half of 2023 the NFL, Gucci, Home Depot, Chipotle, and rapper Saweetie have launched major metaverse efforts in Roblox (FutureComerce).“Strange Planet” is leveraging Spaceport's proprietary Smart Licenses to activate high quality digital assets at industry-leading speed while maintaining an incredibly cost-effective approach. This approach can be scaled to include full branded experiences, user generated content campaigns, and marketing campaigns on Roblox that all respect and protect the brand's IP."Spaceport's mission is to improve how brands bring their intellectual property to life for fans and customers in digital and physical spaces,” said Le Zhang, Founder and CEO of Spaceport.“Working with Nathan is a perfect example of how our platform can be used to enhance a brand's digital presence and add new revenue streams and in a brand safe and cost-effective way."“Strange Planet”-branded digital apparel is available for purchase on the Roblox Marketplace and can be used across the Roblox platform. Roblox community members can now discover the show for the first time or find their favorite phrases to wear on their avatars.About SpaceportSpaceport is accelerating the growth of the next digital economy by building tools for creators, brands and agencies to monetize their intellectual property. With a mission to break down the real-world limitations of IP, Spaceport offers a universal licensing catalog that enables greater deal velocity and provides exposure to a broad cross-section of digital and physical licensing opportunities. Learn more at

Craig Zevin

Spaceport

+1 860-716-8354

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn