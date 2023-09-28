Supergrads By Toprankers Launches Master Classes & Online Test Series For CAT 2023 Coaching

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, September 27, 2023: Supergrads by Toprankers, India's prominent digital learning platform, is elated to announce the unveiling of its highly awaited CAT (Common Admission Test) Online Master Classes and Test Series under its new offering called CAT Masters available on The brand, already known for its academic-excellence, will start extending the Year Long offerings for CAT 2024 in January 2024 at their 22+ Centres spread across the country.



The Online CAT Masters Courseware is already being discussed as the Most Rewarding Courseware for CAT Preparation with offerings like Harley Davidson Bikes, iphone 15, cash rewards etc. for all aspirants who clear the exam via their platform.



The launch is a testament to Toprankers' commitment of offering the industry's best CAT coaching and study materials for aspiring students with a strong emphasis on helping them accomplish excellence. The 15 Online Master Classes will act as a level-up prep for CAT 2023 & the test Series will include 10 Mock Tests for CAT, 3 for XAT & 1 for SNAP. The course is launched at a throw-away & inaugural price of Rs. 399 & is available on The CAT Master Courseware also includes all-day doubt clearing & 1:1 mentorship. Their current team includes a list of seasoned CAT coaching experts including 100%tilers in previous CATs. SuperGrads will also be conducting a free All India Open Mock for CAT 2023 on 14th October 2023. FREE Registrations for the same can be done by registering on the SuperGrads by Toprankers website ( by Toprankers is India's leading IPMAT and BBA exam preparation platform. It delivers comprehensive courses that are strategically tailored to cater to top management institutes entrances across the country including IIMs, NIRMA, NALSAR and TAPMI. With the platform extending its expertise to CAT coaching and online test preparation, it will broaden the horizons for aspiring management students, delivering a complete solution under one roof.



The Common Admission Test (CAT) is an online computer-based exam that opens the door to admissions into the country's top management colleges, including IIMs. It is comprised of three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Ability. The total duration of the exam is three hours.



The new CAT coaching program by Supergrads also incorporates comprehensive bootcamps for CAT, XAT, SNAP, and NMAT, enhancing overall preparation, complemented by 24x7 online doubt-clearing sessions, to effectively address students' queries. For the interview round, experienced trainers who have successfully cleared IIM interviews will conduct GDPI/WAT (Group Discussion, Personal Interview, and Writing Ability Test) training to prepare students for success in the interview phase. The coaching program is designed to train students for admission to prominent institutions, including XLRI, FMS, S P Jain, IIFT, MDI and more.



''Our latest CAT coaching initiative represents the culmination of countless hours of hard work, dedication from our highly experienced team. This new management training initiative for PG students is part of our broader vision, of preparing students for careers beyond medicine and engineering. The next steps involve expanding our coaching programs to more regions and rolling out new batches from January 2024. This new initiative from Toprankers is going to make high-quality CAT preparation resources accessible to students across the country and help them fulfil their management career aspirations at India's top B-schools! '' said Mr Gaurav Goel, CEO and Co-Founder of Toprankers.



Supergrads by Toprankers has witnessed AIR 3, AIR 5, and AIR 7, in IPMAT Indore exam 2023, phenomenal results in IPMAT Rohtak 2023, along with 650+ students achieving 100 percentiles in CUET UG 2023.





About Toprankers



Toprankers is India's most preferred digital counselling and test preparation platform for careers beyond engineering and medicine. The platform envisions building awareness and increasing the success rate for lucrative career options after 10+2. Its skilled team offers highly engaging learning experiences and 360-degree support to every student preparing for management, CUET, law, judiciary, and design and architecture entrances.





