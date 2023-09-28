House Wraps Market Is Worth Of US$ 5.9 Billion In 2023 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) In 2022, the market for house coverings was worth $5.51 billion globally. Through 2033, the market for house wraps is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.0%. The primary drivers of market expansion are energy conservation and moisture control. Wall moisture buildup causes wood to decay and promotes the growth of fungi. Structures may eventually be harmed, requiring costly repairs. As a result, there is a sharp rise in demand for house wraps, which both protect walls and enhance their aesthetic value. Heat is produced by moisture, which degrades the insulating properties of cellulose or fibreglass. Download a Sample Copy of This Report:

Key Segments of House Wraps Industry Research Report

By Product Type By Application By Region

Non-perforated Perforated

Residential Commercial

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

House wraps generally work as a seal and help in the prevention of excess air infiltration. Thus, house wraps are helpful in maintaining optimal amounts of humidity and heat during winter as well as summer seasons.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

· In 2022, the market for house wraps was valued at $5.51 billion USD.

· In 2023, it is predicted that house wrap sales would reach $5.9 billion globally.

· From 2023 to 2033, the global market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7%.

· By the end of 2033, sales of house wraps are projected to reach US$11.61 billion.

· Through 2033, the market for non-perforated house coverings is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5%.

· In 2022, the size of the US market was 2.31 billion USD.





· From 2023 to 2033, house wrap sales in Japan are expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8%.

Increasing Investments in Fire-retardant Membranes

Industry players are investing in producing new fire-retardant membranes to offer more efficient solutions.

For instance:

DuPont de Nemours, in October 2020, came up with the Tyvek FireCurb House Wrap that uses flame-retardant technology. The recently innovated product finds application in a range of ventilated facades and tall structures. To reduce flammability, these house wraps use a phosphorous-containing agent.

Key Market Players

Leading manufacturers of house wraps are Alpha Pro Tech. Ltd., CertainTeed Corporation, Berry Global, Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Henry Company, GCP Applied Technologies, Inc., INDEVCO North America, Inc., James Hardie Building Products, Inc., Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Kimberly-Clark Professional Ltd., Kingspan Indulation LLC, RH Tamlyan & Sons LP, Owens Corning, Specialty Coating & Laminating, Inc., and Owens Corning.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:



House Wraps Market Growth Trends Across the Globe

In 2022, the valuation of the United States market for house wraps stood at approximately US$ 2.31 billion. This market is witnessing a surge in demand for house wraps, particularly for non-residential applications. The upswing is attributed to the escalating construction activities across the United States, underpinned by the growing need for house wraps. Additionally, the implementation of stringent building codes within the United States is anticipated to create favorable growth prospects over the next decade.

Moving over to the Asia Pacific region, both India and China emerge as prominent markets expected to substantially contribute to the increasing demand for house wraps. These countries are experiencing rapid expansion in their construction industries, which, in turn, is propelling the sales of construction materials, including house wraps. These materials not only extend the lifespan of buildings but also enhance their aesthetic appeal.

Furthermore, Japan is poised to be a pivotal market in the region, with projections indicating robust growth in house wrap sales at a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% through the year 2033. This underscores the region's significance in the global house wraps market.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the house wraps market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033. The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (non-perforated, perforated) and application (residential, commercial), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the MEA).

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: