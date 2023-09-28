Ongoing Smear Campaign Against Azerbaijan Has No Grounds - FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Yuri Kim visiting Azerbaijan, the ministry's press service told Trend .

The meeting addressed the current situation in the region following Azerbaijan's anti-terrorist activities [conducted against Armenian illegal armed formations which weren't withdrawn from the country contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], as well as humanitarian aid issues.

Bayramov emphasized that the cessation of the presence of Armenian illegal armed formations, which is the main threat in the region, will contribute to peace and stability.

He informed about the disarmament process, measures taken by Azerbaijan to meet the needs of Armenian residents, and negotiations on the reintegration of the Armenian population.

The minister noted that the ongoing smear campaign against Azerbaijan has no grounds, and Azerbaijan poses no threat to Armenian residents.

Besides, he pointed out that the country is ready to organize visits by UN structures to its Karabakh region under the guidance of the UN Resident Coordinator in the country to demonstrate that the claims against Azerbaijan have no ground.

Moreover, Bayramov pointed out that despite all efforts made by Azerbaijan through international partners, the Armenian side continues to obstruct the peace process.

He said that Azerbaijan is interested in a peaceful process with Armenia based on mutual respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The meeting parties also exchanged views on other mutually interesting issues.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, to stop large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful population returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil servants involved in construction and reconstruction work, and Azerbaijan's military personnel, as well as to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures have been conducted in the region.

Within the framework of the activities, positions of Armenian armed forces formations, their long-term firing points, as well as military means and military facilities, were disrupted using high-precision weapons in the front line and in depth. Civilians and civilian infrastructure were not targets, only legitimate military targets were disabled.

Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh, received through the Russian peacekeeping contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on the suspension of anti-terrorist activities of local nature on September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) under the following conditions: the Armenian armed forces formations and Armenian illegal armed formations located in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region shall lay down their weapons, leave their combat positions and military posts, and fully disarm. The units of the armed forces of Armenia shall leave the territory of Azerbaijan, and the Armenian illegal armed formations shall be disbanded.

Ramin Mammadov, responsible for contacts with the Armenian residents of Karabakh, held a regular meeting with representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh in the town of Khojaly on September 25, 2023.

At the meeting, which took place in a constructive atmosphere, satisfaction was expressed with the actions taken to resolve the issues discussed on September 21 in Yevlakh, in particular the short-term delivery of humanitarian aid, fuel, and the restoration of electricity supply.