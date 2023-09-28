Ongoing Smear Campaign Against Azerbaijan Has No Grounds - FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Azerbaijani
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the US Acting Assistant
Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Yuri Kim
visiting Azerbaijan, the ministry's press service told Trend .
The meeting addressed the current situation in the region
following Azerbaijan's anti-terrorist activities [conducted against
Armenian illegal armed formations which weren't withdrawn from the
country contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani,
Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh
war], as well as humanitarian aid issues.
Bayramov emphasized that the cessation of the presence of
Armenian illegal armed formations, which is the main threat in the
region, will contribute to peace and stability.
He informed about the disarmament process, measures taken by
Azerbaijan to meet the needs of Armenian residents, and
negotiations on the reintegration of the Armenian population.
The minister noted that the ongoing smear campaign against
Azerbaijan has no grounds, and Azerbaijan poses no threat to
Armenian residents.
Besides, he pointed out that the country is ready to organize
visits by UN structures to its Karabakh region under the guidance
of the UN Resident Coordinator in the country to demonstrate that
the claims against Azerbaijan have no ground.
Moreover, Bayramov pointed out that despite all efforts made by
Azerbaijan through international partners, the Armenian side
continues to obstruct the peace process.
He said that Azerbaijan is interested in a peaceful process with
Armenia based on mutual respect for territorial integrity and
sovereignty.
The meeting parties also exchanged views on other mutually
interesting issues.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement,
to stop large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region,
to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian armed forces from
the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize their military
infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful population
returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil
servants involved in construction and reconstruction work, and
Azerbaijan's military personnel, as well as to restore the
constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist
measures have been conducted in the region.
Within the framework of the activities, positions of Armenian
armed forces formations, their long-term firing points, as well as
military means and military facilities, were disrupted using
high-precision weapons in the front line and in depth. Civilians
and civilian infrastructure were not targets, only legitimate
military targets were disabled.
Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the
Armenian residents of Karabakh, received through the Russian
peacekeeping contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under
the trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on the
suspension of anti-terrorist activities of local nature on
September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) under the following
conditions: the Armenian armed forces formations and Armenian
illegal armed formations located in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region
shall lay down their weapons, leave their combat positions and
military posts, and fully disarm. The units of the armed forces of
Armenia shall leave the territory of Azerbaijan, and the Armenian
illegal armed formations shall be disbanded.
Ramin Mammadov, responsible for contacts with the Armenian
residents of Karabakh, held a regular meeting with representatives
of the Armenian residents of Karabakh in the town of Khojaly on
September 25, 2023.
At the meeting, which took place in a constructive atmosphere,
satisfaction was expressed with the actions taken to resolve the
issues discussed on September 21 in Yevlakh, in particular the
short-term delivery of humanitarian aid, fuel, and the restoration
of electricity supply.
MENAFN28092023000187011040ID1107157715
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.