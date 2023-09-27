(MENAFN- IssueWire)

"Achieving Excellence in the Classroom" is a comprehensive and well-written book that offers a wealth of ideas and strategies for engaging both young and adult learners in a classroom, workshop, or course setting. The book covers a wide range of topics, including teaching strategies, classroom management strategies, and motivational empowerment tools.

The author, Dr. Robert L Lawson , an experienced educator, writes in a clear and engaging style that makes the book easy to read and understand. He shares his own experiences and insights, as well as research and best practices from other educators. The book is also full of practical tips and tools that can be used immediately in the classroom.

One of the strengths of the book is its focus on student engagement. The author emphasizes the importance of creating a positive and supportive learning environment where students feel challenged and motivated to learn at the same time. He provides a variety of strategies for engaging students, including using technology, incorporating hands-on activities, and differentiating instruction.

Another strength of the book is its emphasis on classroom management. The author provides a number of effective strategies for managing student behavior and creating a positive learning environment. He also discusses the importance of building relationships with students and setting clear expectations.

In addition to its focus on student engagement and classroom management, the book also includes a number of chapters on motivational empowerment tools. These chapters provide practical advice on how to help students develop a growth mindset, set goals, and overcome challenges.

Overall, "Achieving Excellence in the Classroom" is a valuable resource for educators of all levels. It is full of practical tips and strategies that can be used to improve student engagement, classroom management, and motivational empowerment. The book is also a great source of inspiration and encouragement for educators who are passionate about making a difference in the lives of their students.

Here are some additional thoughts on the book:

* The book is well-organized and easy to navigate. Each chapter is clearly labeled and includes a summary of the key points.

* The book is full of examples and case studies that illustrate the author's points.

* The book is backed by research and best practices from other educators.

* The book is a great resource for both new and experienced educators.

* The book is a valuable addition to any educator's professional library.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dr. Robert L. Lawson has spent 48 years plus in the field of education and has taught at Gallia Academy High School, Marshall University, Shawnee State University, Georgetown Jr.-St. High School, Chillico High School, and the Ohio Valley Christian School. The focus of his subject matter has been English, speech, leadership, and inspiration. He now conducts seminars, and workshops, teaches courses, keynote educational conferences, and speaks to high school and college students around the country. He has authored a number of books and holds degrees from the University of Rio Grande, Marshall University, and Nova Southeastern University. The courses he has developed for Ohio University Chillitothe and Ohio University Zanesville have benefitted and inspired many students. He currently lives in Portsmouth, Ohio with his lovely wife, Debbie, and is the proud father of three amazing sons, Robert, James, and Michael.

