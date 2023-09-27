Acronis Introduces Advanced Automation To Simplify MSP Business Operations For Enhanced Productivity

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection , announced the general availability of Acronis Advanced Automation . Building on Acronis' proven track record of delivering integrated solutions that help partners streamline and simplify their services, Acronis Advanced Automation helps MSPs transition from simple break-fix services to cloud-centric, subscription-based services that require a new approach to billing and contract management.

Complexity is a common challenge for MSPs, driven by the numerous business initiatives focused on innovating their products, delivery models, and value-added services. Acronis Advanced Automation is a solution for small and midsize MSPs worldwide who want to simplify and streamline their business operations. With centralized control and management of services, complete time tracking and staff utilization capabilities, and automated, consumption-based billing, Acronis empowers MSPs to gain full visibility of their contracts, delivery, tickets, and work items - maximizing revenue and improving client trust.

"New use cases for native automation solutions continue to emerge in the IT industry and Acronis offers a product that allows MSPs around the world to automate their operations and make better, data-driven decisions. Whether emerging as a startup or evolving to maturity, Acronis Advanced Automation helps service providers control and grow their managed service business", said Patrick Pulvermueller, CEO at Acronis. "We're excited to continue bringing new, innovative automation tools to our Cyber Protect Cloud solution and help MSPs expand their businesses."

Advanced Automation offers MSPs robust capabilities to fuel business growth, including error-free invoices and billing, an integrated service desk, automated time tracking, and support for subscription-based services. These capabilities enable:



Increased efficiency: Advanced Automation helps MSPs streamline workflows, automate repetitive tasks, and reduce manual effort, allowing for a greater focus on high-value activities.

Reduced friction in business operations: Advanced Automation simplifies support for subscription-based services.

Improved productivity: Advanced Automation provides a single platform for managing customer data, tickets, projects, and billing, so MSPs can save time and effort to ultimately deliver faster, more effective services.

Enhanced customer and employee satisfaction: Advanced Automation helps MSPs better manage customer interactions, and improve communication and responsiveness, leading to an increase in customer satisfaction. Greater profitability: Advanced Automation automates processes and reduces manual efforts, which allows MSPs to improve their operational efficiency and profitability.

“Acronis Advanced Automation has automated our invoicing process,” said Alex Presman, President at Racom Business.“We love how it ties in with QuickBooks and makes transferring invoices and data so easy.”

Acronis Advanced Automation is available for existing Acronis MSP partners, and also those starting a new MSP business. Interested in implementing the solution? For more information, visit:

To learn more about Acronis Advanced Automation, check out the latest blog here :

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup , disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment - from cloud to hybrid to on premises - at a low and predictable cost.

Acronis is a Swiss company, founded in Singapore. Celebrating two decades of innovation, Acronis has more than 2,000 employees in 45 locations. Acronis Cyber Protect solution is available in 26 languages in over 150 countries and is used by 18,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses.

