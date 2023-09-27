Experts hails Saudi-Iran measures to solve conflicts

(MENAFN) The latest Chinese negotiations among Saudi Arabia and Iran was the correct step in solving conflicts, but there remains a lot of negations until they resolve conflicts between them, as reported by experts who informed the Arab Media Forum on Tuesday.



“Iran continues to support armed groups that Saudi opposes,” Afshin Molavi senior fellow at Foreign Policy Institute in John Hopkins University, stated.



Molavi’s remarks came throughout meeting under the name “The Middle East – A Region of Opportunities or Conflicts” with the attending of Faisal Abbas, editor-in-chief of a news of agency.



While questioning the possibility of the agreement between the two nations, Abbas noted that the Saudi Arabia, because of its constant ruling, has more than 4 decades of experience in managing conflicts with Iran.



The editor-in-chief declared, “the best case scenario will be both countries putting in the leverage and work to cooperate and try to solve conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Lebanon, of course with involvement of the local players. The worst case scenario will be a missed opportunity to make that happen and relations remain the same.”

