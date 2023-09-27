Azerbaijani Embassy In Pakistan Marks Remembrance Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani Embassy in Pakistan held an event on the occasion of
the Remembrance Day in the capital city Islamabad, Azernews reports, citing a post on X by the
Embassy.
The post says that the Embassy made a presentation of the book
called The History of the Patriotic War-Personality Factor.
To recall, 27 September is marked as the Remembrance Day in
Azerbaijan in accordance with the decree of the Azerbaijani
President Ilham Aliyev, signed on December 2, 2020.
The Remembrance Day is a public day in Azerbaijan for honoring
the military personnel who have been martyred in the Patriotic War
in 2020.
On the morning of September 27, 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces
initiated a large-scale sabotage and intensively fired at the
civilian settlements and military positions located near the front
line. In order to prevent the military activity of the Armenian
army and ensure the safety of the civilian population, Azerbaijan
conducted a rapid counter-attack operation. As a result of the
counter-offensive operation, most of the territories that Armenia
kept under occupation for 30 years were liberated.
