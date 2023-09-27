Prudential Partners With Six Ngos To Invest In Local Communities

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 27 September 2023 - Prudential today announced partnerships with six non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Hong Kong as part of its effort to drive a more sustainable, responsible and inclusive future for the city's wider community in a way that aligns with its mission to be the most trusted partner and protector for this generation and generations to come.



Vivian Choi, Chief Executive Officer, Junior Achievement Hong Kong

Alice Lui, Deputy Executive Director, The Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups

Lawrence Lam, CEO, Prudential Hong Kong Limited

Fion Leung, Co-founder & CEO, Time Auction

Sky Siu, Executive Director, KELY Support Group Chen-yang Low, Head of Community Services Division, Tung Wah Group of Hospitals

The new partnerships are with six key NGO partners that supported Prudential's CSR efforts across the key pillars of "Financial Education", "Health", "Social Capital" and "Community Investment"., said, "Prudential's purpose of 'For Every Life. For Every Future.' reflects our commitment to create greater value for society and a positive sustainable impact for today's and future generations, through our collaborations and volunteer work with our NGO partners. We thank our key NGO partners – Hong Kong Red Cross Blood Transfusion Service, Junior Achievement Hong Kong, KELY Support Group, The Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups, Time Auction and Tung Wah Group of Hospitals for their efforts and dedication in supporting our community initiatives under four key focus areas: financial education, health, social capital, and community investment."Prudential's commitment to be the most trusted partner and protector for the community could not be realised without the close partnership from our six community partners. They include:Prudential has long been supporting corporate blood donation and was Hong Kong's only insurer to receive the Elite Partnership Award last year, a testament to Prudential's ongoing commitment to supporting health and life protection of the Hong Kong society. This year, Prudential's employees and financial consultants, together with their family and friends, have collectively donated more than 800 bags of blood, helping to save more than 2,400 lives in Hong Kong.Co-developed by Junior Achievement Hong Kong and Prudential Foundation, the community investment arm of Prudential, theaims to instil the four key money management concepts of Earn, Save, Spend and Donate in primary school children through lively and engaging cartoon videos, games and teaching materials. Since its inception eight years ago, the curriculum has benefited over 500,000 primary school children in Asia and Africa. Education materials tailored for primary school children in Hong Kong will be launched this year with the goal of supporting 800 students.Prudential is supporting KELY'sthis year to provide training on CV writing, interview skills, basic business acumen, and work etiquettes to Form 6 ethnic minority students. These students also had the opportunity to be placed for summer internship at Prudential or at a company under our network of small and medium enterprises. Having completed the first phase of the programme with positive feedback, Prudential and KELY are recruiting employers and ethnic minority youths to join the second phase in October.Last year Prudential started its cooperation with the Federation's Youth Employment Network to sponsor the. Leveraging the first board game in Hong Kong that focuses on career planning and financial management, senior secondary school students are edu-tained to develop concepts of financial management, improve their financial quotient (FQ) and lay the foundation for their career planning. This includes learning skills such as setting life and financial goals, budgeting, risk management, saving methods, and controlling expenses. Riding on last year's success, the HKFYG is currently recruiting secondary school partners for this year's programme and expecting to increase the number of student beneficiaries to 1,200.Starting from October, Prudential will partner with Time Auction to mobilise more than 1,000 Prudential employees and financial consultants to participate in– a month-long initiative to encourage our employees and financial consultants to join hands to serve and give back to the community, addressing critical social and environmental needs with a focus on Prudential's ESG priorities.To support the TWGHs' relief efforts for the underprivileged, especially in the wake of the pandemic, Prudential sponsored theto set up vending machines in Sham Shui Po and Yau Tsim Mong districts, allowing eligible sub-divided households and low-income families to collect daily cleaning and hygienic supplies and canned food. In May this year, with the return of the Rubber Duck to the Victoria Harbour, the TWGHs partnered with Prudential and our volunteers from the agency force to take 80 kindergarten kids from Tuen Mun and Tin Shui Wai to see the rubber ducks at the Tamar Park. They all enjoyed a fun and laughter-filled lunch afterwards. Lam added, "We are grateful for the opportunity to co-create a more inclusive and caring society with our NGO partners. Being a progressive and forward-looking organisation, Prudential strives to create a positive and lasting impact on individuals, families and communities for this generation and for generations to come. We are humbled to be nominated as a recipient for the Caring Company accolade for 20 consecutive years, and we are committed to continue our support for the Hong Kong community." About Prudential Hong Kong Limited Prudential has been serving the people of Hong Kong since 1964. Through Prudential Hong Kong Limited and Prudential General Insurance Hong Kong Limited, we provide a range of financial planning services and products including individual life insurance, investment-linked insurance, retirement solutions, health and medical protection, general insurance, and employee benefits.