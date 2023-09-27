KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Down USD 1.44 To USD 95.56 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- Price of the Kuwaiti crude oil went down by USD 1.44 cents to USD 95.56 per barrel on Tuesday as opposed to USD 97 pb on Monday, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Wednesday.

As for the Brent crude and the West Texas Intermediate, the prices scored limited rise, with the first increasing by 67 cents to reach USD 93.96 pb and the latter gaining 71 cents to settle at USD 90.39 pb. (end)

