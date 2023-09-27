Russians Fire Artillery At Two Communities In Mykolaiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces shelled the water area of the Ochakiv community and the coastal area of the Kutsurub community, Mykolaiv region, with artillery.
Vitaliy Kim, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
On September 26, at 13:29, artillery shelling of the water area of the Ochakiv community was recorded. There were no casualties.
Also, yesterday at 16:48, the enemy shelled the coastal area of the Kutsurub community with artillery. There were no casualties.
In Mykolaiv, Pervomaiske, Voznesensk and Bashtanka districts, the day and night passed relatively calmly, Kim added.
As Ukrinform reported, on the night of September 26, Russian invaders attacked Mykolaiv region with drones. A fire broke out at an agricultural enterprise.
