48 Syrian Refugees Arrive In Italy Via Corridor From Lebanon

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A group of 48 Syrian refugees including 18 minors landed at
Rome's Fiumicino airport on Tuesday morning via a humanitarian
corridor from Lebanon on the initiative of the lay Catholic
association Community of Sant'Egidio and Protestant churches in
Italy, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
A further group of 48 people, including 21 minors, will arrive
on a second plane on Thursday.
The refugees have been living in camps in Lebanon's Akkar and
Beqaa Valley regions and in precarious accommodation on the
outskirts of Beirut, many for several years.
The refugees have been brought to Italy under the Humanitarian
Corridor programme launched by Sant'Egidio, the Italian Federation
of Protestant Churches, the Waldensian Table and Caritas in the
wake of the October 3 and 11, 2013 shipwrecks off Lampedusa in
which respectively 368 and 268 people, mainly from Eritrea in the
first shipwreck and from Syria in the second, lost their lives.
So far around 6,500 refugees have been brought to Europe under
the programme, of whom over 2,650 to Italy from Lebanon.
The new arrivals will begin their new life in Italy in 11
regions.
Some will stay with family members who arrived in the country
via previous corridors and have since integrated, while others will
stay in accommodation made available by Italian families and
associations, which will also support them in their integration and
inclusion in Italy.
