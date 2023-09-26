Merchant Total Announces The Launch Of ACH Services For Merchant Accounts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automated Clearing House (ACH) service added to its suite of offerings for merchant accounts.

LAWRENCEVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Merchant Total , a leading provider of comprehensive payment processing solutions, is thrilled to announce the addition of Automated Clearing House (ACH ) services to its suite of offerings for merchant accounts. This strategic move is aimed at providing businesses with a more efficient, secure, and cost-effective method for handling transactions.ACH, an electronic network for financial transactions, has been gaining traction as a preferred method for businesses to process large volumes of credit and debit transactions in batches. Recognizing the growing demand and the myriad benefits of ACH, Merchant Total has integrated this service to cater to the evolving needs of its clientele.Key Features of Merchant Total's ACH Services:Cost-Effective Transactions: ACH offers a more affordable alternative to traditional payment methods, allowing businesses to save on transaction fees.Enhanced Security: With state-of-the-art encryption and security protocols, Merchant Total ensures that ACH transactions are processed with the utmost security.Efficiency and Speed: Say goodbye to the waiting times associated with checks. ACH ensures swift and seamless transactions.Tailored Solutions: Merchant Total's ACH services are customizable, catering to the unique requirements of each business.We are excited to introduce ACH services to our merchant accounts. At Merchant Total, we are always looking for ways to enhance our offerings and provide our clients with the best possible solutions. With ACH, we are taking a significant step towards redefining the payment landscape. Businesses interested in leveraging the benefits of ACH are encouraged to reach out to Merchant Total.About Merchant Total:Merchant Total is a trusted provider of payment processing solutions, catering to a diverse range of businesses worldwide. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Merchant Total continues to pave the way in offering top-notch services that drive business growth and success.

