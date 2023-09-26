Ineight's Newest Innovations Empower Collaboration For Improved Project Success

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- InEight , a global leader in construction capital project management software, has announced new innovations that will help collaboratively resolve design issues early on to avoid re-work, and embed quality control in all construction activities to enable progressive review and turnover of complex, multi-discipline projects.

The new Integrated Quality Management feature will help contractors close the gaps between quality requirements and daily work and mitigate risks that can de-rail successful project delivery. The feature will integrate Inspection Test Plans and checklists with construction work plans, field progress and project documentation, enabling contractors to secure rapid ongoing approval of project turnover requirements while avoiding quality issues or project delays. The feature will provide all stakeholders real-time oversight of project progress, improving accountability, streamlining project handover and supporting greater owner-contractor collaboration.

The upgraded Design Issue Management feature, part of the InEight Model solution, goes beyond clash detection and initiates an RFI, fostering multidisciplinary collaboration to monitor and manage design issues and prevent costly rework, safety issues or delays. The feature will include a user-friendly interface to help collaboratively spot and solve issues before they become costly later in the construction process, enabling adoption of collaborative delivery models such as design-build.

Brad Barth, Chief Product Officer at InEight, said:“As demand for construction continues to outpace delivery capacity, owners, designers, engineers and contractors are looking for ways to do more with less. InEight is fulfilling that industry need with an integrated, end-to-end process that enables a highly collaborative approach to issue management and quality requirements, from design through construction and turnover.”

About InEight

InEight provides field-tested project management software for the owners, contractors, engineers and designers who are building the world around us. Over 575,000 users and more than 850 customers worldwide rely on InEight for real-time insights that help manage risk and keep projects on schedule and under budget across the entire life cycle.

From pre-planning to design, from estimating to scheduling, and from field execution to turnover, InEight has powered more than $1 trillion in projects globally across infrastructure, public sector, energy and power, oil, gas and chemical, mining, and commercial. For more information, follow InEight on LinkedIn or visit InEight.

