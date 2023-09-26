Rugged Blade Server For Aerospace And Defense Embedded Computing Applications Introduced By Mercury Systems

(MENAFN- Industrial News Service)

The CMS X08 enables systems designers to eliminate vendor lock-in, simplify technology upgrades, reduce costs, and accelerate workloads.

ANDOVER, Mass. – Mercury Systems Inc. in Andover, Mass., is introducing the Common Module System (CMS) X08 rugged open standards-based blade server for aerospace and defense applications at sea, on land, or in the air.

The blade server is for applications in networking, virtualization, big data, and signals intelligence (SIGINT) workloads. The 1U-to-3U chassis with 18-inch depth fits as many as six compute-, storage-, or network-optimized blades.

It supports a fourth-generation Intel Xeon scalable processor, integrates with the NVIDIA H100 graphics processing unit (GPU), runs the PCI Express Gen 5.0 networking architecture, supports 100-to-400-Gigabit Ethernet, and accommodates Gen 5 NVMe data storage.

The CMS X08 blade server is built around the Open Compute Project (OCP) openEDGE standard and enables systems designers to eliminate vendor lock-in, simplify technology upgrades, reduce costs, and accelerate workloads.

Organizations that manage tactical data centers, signal-processing systems, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and remotely located console controllers historically have been locked into one hardware provider for their blade ecosystems. Yet the CMS X08 helps users mix and match modules for these kinds of applications from different vendors into a Mercury chassis.

The openEDGE standard for embedded computing helps the CMS X08 accelerate deployment and refresh of advanced server technologies. With advanced cooling and resilience to shock, vibration, and temperature extremes, the CMS X08 can operate in aerospace and defense edge deployments.

