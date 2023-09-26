Munnar To Alleppey: 7 MUST Visit Places In Kerala

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) World Tourism Day 2023: Munnar to Alleppey are 7 MUST visit places in Kerala. Explore tea plantations in Munnar, backwaters in Alleppey, culture in Kochi, wildlife in Thekkady, beaches in Kovalam, nature in Wayanad, and cliffs in Varkala. Kerala has it all

World Tourism Day 2023: Munnar to Alleppey are 7 MUST visit places in Kerala. Explore tea plantations in Munnar, backwaters in Alleppey



Munnar is a hill station located in the Western Ghats known for its tea plantations, rolling hills, and cool climate. You can explore the tea gardens, go trekking

Kovalam is a popular destination for beach lovers and water sports enthusiasts. The Lighthouse Beach and Hawa Beach are major attractions here

Wayanad is a green paradise with lush forests, waterfalls, and wildlife. You can explore the Chembra Peak, Edakkal Caves, and enjoy a trek through the tea and coffee plantations

Varkala is known for its stunning cliff-side views of the Arabian Sea and its unique mineral springs. The Papanasam Beach is a great place to relax

Kochi is a historic port city with a blend of cultures and influences from across the world. Explore Fort Kochi, visit the Jewish Synagogue

Located in the Periyar National Park, Thekkady is a haven for wildlife enthusiasts. You can take a boat ride on the Periyar Lake to spot animals like elephants, tigers

Known as the "Venice of the East," Alleppey is famous for its backwaters, houseboat cruises, and serene waterways