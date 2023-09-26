Compact Heat Exchangers Bring Liquid Cooling To Small Form Factor Applications

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The picoHEX family of compact heat exchangers from Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc.

ATS, Inc's new picoHEX compact heat exchangers feature a compact design for liquid cooling deployment in small spaces for AI, CPU, GPU, FPGA and more

- Rebecca O'DayNORWOOD, MA, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS) has introduced picoHEX compact heat exchangers for bringing high performance cooling to small form factor applications, where standard-size exchangers do not fit. With their compact design and liquid cooling capabilities, picoHEX heat exchangers provide powerful cooling of CPUs, GPUs, AI processors, FPGAs and other high-power components.picoHEX heat exchangers feature high density fins that maximize heat transfer into the surrounding air. This brings circulating coolants to lower temperatures compared to other exchangers. All picoHEX heat exchangers have tubes and fins made from copper and stainless steel. They perform with a wide variety of liquid coolants, including water, dielectric fluids, and custom-designed heat transfer fluids.The new picoHEX exchangers are provided in three models: the ATS-PHEX-100, PHEX-101 and PHEX-102. Depending on model, heat transfer performance ranges from 5W to 15W per ΔT = 1°C. The smaller PHEX-102 includes an integral blower, while the larger PHEX-100 and -101 both include two fans.Cooling applications for picoHEX heat exchangers include hot PCB components in a wide range of industrial equipment. Among these are laser devices, medical equipment, pharmaceuticals and fine chemistry, imaging equipment, small HVAC devices, and 2U and 3U servers.The new picoHEX heat exchangers are the latest addition to the broad ATS line of heat exchangers for thermally managing hot electronics devices. For more information about picoHEX heat exchangers, visit the ATS Heat Exchanger Page or contact Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. at (1) 781-769-2800 or by email: ... .# # #About Advanced Thermal SolutionsAdvanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS), headquartered in Norwood, MA, was founded in 1989 as a design-services company. After more than 30 years in this market, ATS has evolved into a company that designs and manufactures industry leading thermal management solutions for the electronics market. ATS products are designed to provide the market with enabling cooling solutions in air, liquid, and refrigeration. ATS' patented and standard products include heat sinks, liquid cold plates, heat pipes, vapor chambers, refrigeration systems, liquid cooling systems, air filtration, and a unique class of research quality thermal testing instruments. All ATS products are supported by three state-of-the-art laboratories, manufacturing facilities, and highly trained engineering staff, providing design and product development services to the market. ATS has engineering and software development offices in the U.S. and India. They have a manufacturing center in the US, strategic partnerships with global manufacturers, and a global distribution center in China. ATS' unique and patented products are sold through a strong network of tier-one international distributors. Customer support for ATS products is provided by a global team of sales representatives. Learn more at QATSor email .

Rebecca O'Day

Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc.

+1 781-949-2521



