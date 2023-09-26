Softaken Introduced NSF To PST Converter Latest Version With Advanced Features

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Softaken NSF To PST Converter updated new version, which includes the more new advanced features that instantly convert NSF files to PST in bulk without any errors.



The updated Softaken NSF To PST Converter version is being introduced in this press release. Users can now easily convert Lotus Notes NSF files to PST files with this upgrade. Users are now able to perform the conversion more virtually thanks to the latest versions. Users will enjoy this updated version more than the previous one. With no issues, this fantastic software enables quick conversion of NSF files to Outlook PST format.



This will debut on the aforementioned day thanks to Softaken. With powerful functionality, users may immediately convert all data from NSF format to PST format.



Software Prerequisites



Users require this program to easily and securely convert all Lotus Notes NSF files to Outlook PST files. To meet users' needs, Softaken has released an updated version of this software to fulfill user demands. Any size NSF file can be instantly uploaded by users to have its data converted to PST format.



Features of this Software



. One may export all emails, contacts, calendar events, tasks, etc. from NSF files to PST file format using this clever program. Without a single piece of data being lost.

. Before the conversion process, you will receive an accurate glimpse of all the NSF files and folders you have chosen.

. Data migration can be readily accomplished using it without encountering any size restrictions. The database structure won't change either during or after the migration.

. This application's USB has a user-friendly design that makes it simple for non-technical users and beginners to use.

. This ingenious program runs with all versions of Microsoft Outlook, including 2021, 2019, 2016, 2013, 2010, and Lotus Notes. Depending on your needs, you can export a single NSF file or a collection of NSF files into a PST file.

. Installing the trial version of this tool will allow you to examine its whole functionality. Converting the first 25 items gives you precise knowledge of the licensing editions. After that, you can buy the software's license versions.





CEO of Softaken's words



"Our software solution consistently achieves result-oriented, thoroughly-reviewed resolutions that satisfy the needs of every user. It was created after research into both technical and non-technical users' needs. With this software, you will obtain 100% secure outcomes in a short period.



Regarding Softaken

A well-known company called Softaken offers users top-notch solutions for many different jobs, including data recovery, management, backup, and conversion. You will always receive hassle-free answers from it.



Use the following link to access the upgraded version of this software:-





Company :-Softaken software

User :- Softaken software

Email :

Url :-