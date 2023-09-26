Russian FM Affirms Importance Of Solving Palestinian Issue

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Sept 26 (KUNA) -- Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that it is difficult to normalize the situation in the Middle East without finding a solution to the Palestinian issue.

This came during a joint press conference after his meeting with his Tunisian counterpart Nabil Ammar.

He said that his country is working to resume direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians because it is the only way to implement United Nations resolutions.

He noted that the Russian-Tunisian talks have tackled the latest developments in Libya, Syria and Niger, in addition to bilateral ties and regional matters.

He added that both sides are working on increasing Russian wheat supplies to Tunisia.

On his part, the Tunisian Minister of Foreign Affairs said that his country is willing to strengthen relations with Russia on all levels, as it is an important partner. (end)

as.bb











MENAFN26092023000071011013ID1107144947