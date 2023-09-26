Seattle Data Analytics Conference 'Game Changer: Putting AI Into IA' Explores Impact Of AI On Internal Audit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Game Changer: Putting AI into IA will be held on October 26th, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at Seattle University

'Game Changer: Putting AI into IA' will be held at Seattle University's Jim & Janet Sinegal Center for Science & Innovation

'Game Changer: Putting AI into IA' is a collaboration between IIA Seattle, the Albers School of Business and Economics, and ICAI Seattle.

Full-day conference at Seattle University features speakers from Alteryx, Amazon, Chewy, Microsoft, PACCAR, Paymentus, and RSM US LLP.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Artificial intelligence (AI) is having a major impact on internal audit. Learn how major companies are harnessing its power at the sixth annual data analytics conference collaboration of the IIA Seattle chapter, Seattle University's Albers School of Business and Economics, and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Seattle chapter.'Game Changer: Putting AI into IA' is a full-day conference that will be held on Thursday, October 26th, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at the Jim & Janet Sinegal Center for Science & Innovation at Seattle University. Interested parties can sign up at the conference registration page . Attendees can earn seven CPE credits.The topics and speakers are:. Sharpen your AI Functions in Excel to Perform Audit Data Analytics - Ananya Jauhari, Finance Manager, PACCAR. The Power of AI for Audit and Finance: insights from MIcrosoft - Pooja Sund, Senior Director & Data Scientist, Microsoft. Applying Generative Artificial Intelligence to the Internal Audit Operational Process - Rachel Nelson, Associate Director, Data Analytics, Internal Audit, Chewy. Chief Audit Executive (CAE) Panel: The Challenges of Applying AI and Data Analytics in Tomorrow's Internal Audit Department - Lynette Richmann, CAE, Amazon; Vijayant Sitani, CAE, PACCAR; Usama Jamal, CAE, Paymentus. Moderator: Cynthia Behnen-Gillison, Partner, Risk Consulting, RSM US. How to Increase your Audit Data Analytics with AI and Alteryx - Heather Harris, Alteryx Field Chief Data & Analytics Officer. How AI can Boost your Financial and Audit Performance & Productivity - Abdul Qadir Kidwai, Finance Director, Geo Expansions Investment & Strategy, Microsoft. What Internal Auditors Need to Understand About the Ethics and Risk of Using Artificial Intelligence - Michael Doherty, Instructor, Accounting & Management Information Systems, University of Idaho"AI is transforming the audit profession in unprecedented ways, beginning with the demand from employers for leaders and practitioners who understand its impact, benefits, and challenges," said Niranjan Chipalkatti, Chair of Albers' Accounting department and Founder Chairman of ICAI Seattle. "There's no better time to hear from leading audit teams who are using AI to innovate and reinvent their practices, or understand what tools, new or existing, are available in the market.""AI governance is challenging risk practitioners to think differently about managing emerging risk concepts around fair, ethical, responsible, and trustworthy use of these tools," said Cynthia Behnen-Gillison, Partner at RSM US LLP and IIA Seattle Chapter President. "This conference helps us learn how others are thinking about balancing these risks while gaining the benefits of using AI."

