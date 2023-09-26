First Youth Forum Of Diaspora Organizations Of Turkic Countries Kicks Off

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The First Youth Forum of Diaspora Organizations of Turkic Countries: Heydar Aliyev and the Turkic World is taking place in Baku, Azernews reports.

The organizers of the event are the State Committee for Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Organization of Turkic States.

The forum began with the performance of the National Anthem of Azerbaijan. Then the memory of the martyrs was honored with a minute of silence. A promotional video about the meetings and speeches of the heads of Turkic states was also presented.

Coordination Council of American Azerbaijanis addresses statement to US Senate and Congress

Last week, the Coordination Council of American Azerbaijanis addressed a statement to both the US Senate and Congress, the Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, Fuad Muradov, told journalists.

"At the same time, our diaspora organizations have sent a statement to the European Parliament and the relevant institutions of Germany in protest against the defamation campaigns against Azerbaijan. This work is already being carried out systematically," he said.