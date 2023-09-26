First Youth Forum Of Diaspora Organizations Of Turkic Countries Kicks Off

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The First Youth Forum of Diaspora Organizations of Turkic
Countries: Heydar Aliyev and the Turkic World is taking place in
Baku, Azernews reports.
The organizers of the event are the State Committee for Work
with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Organization of
Turkic States.
The forum began with the performance of the National Anthem of
Azerbaijan. Then the memory of the martyrs was honored with a
minute of silence. A promotional video about the meetings and
speeches of the heads of Turkic states was also presented.
Coordination Council of American Azerbaijanis addresses
statement to US Senate and Congress
Last week, the Coordination Council of American Azerbaijanis
addressed a statement to both the US Senate and Congress, the
Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, Fuad
Muradov, told journalists.
"At the same time, our diaspora organizations have sent a
statement to the European Parliament and the relevant institutions
of Germany in protest against the defamation campaigns against
Azerbaijan. This work is already being carried out systematically,"
he said.
MENAFN26092023000195011045ID1107143602
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.