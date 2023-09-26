Millennium Systems International Recognized As 2023 Top Workplace

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Meevo spa and salon software

Developer of Meevo Spa and Salon Software Wins Top Workplace Awards for Culture Excellence

PARSIPPANY, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Millennium Systems International (MSI), business management software provider for the beauty and wellness industry and the maker Meevo , has been named a Top Workplace Culture Excellence winner by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that builds and brands employers of choice. MSI was recognized in the areas of:INNOVATION: This award celebrates organizations who have embedded innovation into their culture and create an environment where new ideas come from all employees.WORK-LIFE FLEXIBILITY: This award recognizes organizations that have built a culture that enables employees to meet the demands of their personal lives while maintaining high performance.TECHNOLOGY INDUSTRY: This award celebrates organizations that have built people-first workplace cultures within their sector. The award marks them as an employer of choice for those seeking employment in the industry.This recognition is based solely on employee feedback through an anonymous survey administered by Energage and it marks the second consecutive year that Millennium Systems International has been awarded by Top Workplaces , the nation's leading employer recognition program.“We genuinely believe our people are our greatest asset and we are incredibly honored to receive this recognition,” says Talie Birnberg, Vice President of Human Resources and Compliance at MSI.“We continuously strive to uphold a positive and supportive work environment and winning these awards is a testament to the importance of our company culture, and the passion and dedication our team members have for what they do. These accomplishments are made possible by the talented and hardworking employees who go the extra mile to support our clients and make our workplace exceptional.”The anonymous Energage survey measures 15 different culture drivers that are crucial to a company's success including effort, enthusiasm, and alignment with company strategy and mission.2023 has been a busy and exciting year for Millennium Systems International, with the company releasing their new payment processing solution, MeevoPay , as well as a number of other valuable software enhancements and brand partnerships that will bring value to their clients.About Meevo Powered by MillenniumMillennium Systems International is the leading business management software provider for the beauty and wellness industry and the maker of Meevo. Built on over three decades of insight, innovation, and disruption, Meevo is a true all-in-one solution for sophisticated salons and spas looking to bolster their successes. Meevo grows with you, supporting your goals and vision every step of the way with reliable tools you can count on today and tomorrow. Meevo is HIPAA compliant and user-friendly, with more than 150,000 users logging in daily to help their salon and spa businesses thrive.For more information on Millennium Systems International and Meevo business management software, please visit:

