Bitget Copy Trading Enhances User Experience With Elite Trader Badges For Top Performers

These virtual wearables let traders display their accomplishments and unique trading styles. The addition of these badges marks a significant step toward fostering transparency, recognition, and community engagement on the platform.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, remarks “Bitget has consistently been a leader in the field of copy trading, setting the trends for the entire industry. Copy trading has revolutionized the traditional way of cryptocurrency trading, offering users a sophisticated trading strategy that allows for easy profit with simple actions. To date, our various copy trading tools have attracted over 120,000 elite traders and 600,000 followers, generating a cumulative copy trading profit of US$4 billion and sharing over US$20 million in profits with elite traders.”

Earlier this year, Bitget rolled out the elite trader tiers and parameter recommendations as part of its 'Trade Smarter ' rebrand. The tier system offered numerous features to enhance user experience and incentivize quality trading.

Bitget categorizes its elite traders into bronze, silver, gold, platinum, extraordinary, and legend tiers. The classification is based on five criteria, with ascending tiers offering an increasingly attractive set of perks.

These features boost trader motivation by enhancing platform visibility and providing advantages like higher profit share ratios and increased follower counts. Elite traders can earn up to 11% shared profits from their followers and also can set specific channels for copy trading.

Elite Trader Badges bring an additional layer of nuance to the tier system. They can be displayed on a trader's profile and serve as immediate indicators of that individual's achievements and contributions to Bitget's trading ecosystem. The badges also aim to offer followers and potential followers a glimpse into an elite trader's perspective, facilitating quicker and more efficient synchronization between traders and their communities.

The platform ensures that each elite trader is categorized fairly according to their experience and trading achievements. Elite Trader Badges include Expert, Newcomer, Activity, and Achievement badges. Each category serves a unique purpose, catering to different facets of a trader's activity on the platform.

Designed to recognize the platform's top-performing traders, Expert Badges are more like medals of honor and indicators for potential followers. Some designations in the expert category include The Money Maker, awarded to traders with the highest total profits, and The Copycat Captain, given to those with the most followers. These badges highlight the skills of the trader and offer followers a quick assessment tool.

On the other hand, Newcomer Badges are designed for emerging talent in copy trading. Bitget will provide these badges to the top 50 new elite traders growing on the platform.

For traders keen on consistency, Activity Badges such as One-Week Milestone or One-month Milestone can be earned through active engagement on the platform. Achievement Badges, on the other hand, celebrate significant milestones. Notable badges here include The Hardcore Trader, which goes to traders whose cumulative trading volume exceeds 100,000 USDT, and The Dominant Winner, reserved for traders with an ROI of 200% and above.

Bitget conducts a weekly review every Monday at 6:00 AM (UTC). Elite traders who meet the criteria for a specific badge will have it added to their profile. These badges can be displayed on a trader's profile until the following Monday, when Bitget reassesses trader qualifications of the badge.

Traders can access badges from the personal trader homepage. The feature will be available under their profile. Elite traders can display one badge on their profile picture and up to nine badges on a separate badge display page.



Bitget emphasizes that Elite Trader Badges come with responsibilities. Traders must adhere to Bitget's terms and conditions or potentially lose their badges. Bitget also reserves the right to modify or discontinue the badge feature at its discretion.

Bitget hopes that the introduction of Elite Trader's Badges will elevate the platform's elite tier system by adding another layer of recognition and engagement. As traders navigate through Bitget's intricate, rewarding ecosystem, these badges serve as beacons, guiding traders toward achievements and fostering robust community interaction.

