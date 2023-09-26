First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Gives Instructions On Treatment Of Azerbaijani MP

(MENAFN- AzerNews) All necessary measures are being taken to treat Azerbaijani
Parliament Member Ganira Pashayeva, who was hospitalized in the
Central Clinical Hospital, said brother of the MP, Huseyn Pashayev, Azernews reports.
He noted that, according to the instructions of President of the
Heydar Aliyev Foundation, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva,
the Foundation took control of issues related to the treatment of
the MP.
“Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Anar Alakbarov visited
the hospital this morning. Employees of the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation regularly maintain contact with the hospital. All
necessary support is being provided and all measures are being
taken to treat the MP,” he said.
