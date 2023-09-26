National Team Ranks First At World Wrestling Championships

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan national Greco-Roman wrestling team has ranked first
in the overall medal table of the 2023 World Wrestling
Championships held in Belgrade, Serbia.
The team brought home two gold and three silver medals and
gained 120 points, Azernews reports.
The Azerbaijan team is followed by Iran (102) and third-placed
Turkiye (93).
Wrestlers got a chance to win 90 quotas for the 2024 Paris
Olympics from the Belgrade Worlds.
The 2024 Summer Olympics (Paris-2024) will take place in Paris
from July 26 to August 11, 2024.
Paris will become the second city (after London) to host the
Summer Olympics three times.
The Games will feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling,
gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing,
taekwondo, athletics, wrestling and other sports as well as the
debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.
