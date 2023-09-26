National Team Ranks First At World Wrestling Championships

Azerbaijan national Greco-Roman wrestling team has ranked first in the overall medal table of the 2023 World Wrestling Championships held in Belgrade, Serbia.

The team brought home two gold and three silver medals and gained 120 points, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijan team is followed by Iran (102) and third-placed Turkiye (93).

Wrestlers got a chance to win 90 quotas for the 2024 Paris Olympics from the Belgrade Worlds.

The 2024 Summer Olympics (Paris-2024) will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Paris will become the second city (after London) to host the Summer Olympics three times.

The Games will feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo, athletics, wrestling and other sports as well as the debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.