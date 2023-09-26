Quantbot Adopts 3Forge Full Stack Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Efficiently access, visualize and engage with complex data sets - Deriving actionable insights.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Quantbot Technologies, a global multi billion dollar quantitative manager, has selected 3forge's full stack development platform for its front-end technology across all departments, recognizing its advanced capabilities in real-time and historical data visualization technology and complex workflows.

Powerful combination of expertise

Quantbot has always been a powerhouse in backend technology, focusing its team of 50+ developers on building proprietary algorithms and data-driven alpha investment strategies. Seeking to enhance its front end capabilities, it sought a partner with a front end solution covering all aspects of trading, risk, portfolio management and compliance.

With its specialized focus on scalable, high performance, enterprise front office technologies and real time, data-agnostic analytics, 3forge fits the bill. Bringing together 3forge's enterprise front end solutions with Quantbot's back end data analytics capabilities enables users to more efficiently access, visualize and interpret complex data sets and derive actionable insights. The enhanced Quantbot user interface includes real-time data visualizations, customizable dashboards and advanced reporting capabilities.

Paul White, CEO of Quantbot, expressed:

“I had the pleasure of meeting Robert and 3forge at an industry event earlier this year and immediately saw value in their capabilities. Quantbot, by definition, has never truly been focused on the user interface to power our business but what 3forge has delivered for us in a really short time to market has greatly improved our ability to manage our P&L and cloud compute environments. We look forward to a lengthy and strategic relationship with them.”

Founder of 3forge, Robert Cooke, added:

“We are excited that Quantbot has licensed 3forge's full stack platform as the common user interface globally across all departments. During the proof-of-concept it was evident that they have a cutting edge development team with equally demanding use cases. We are happy to welcome them into the 3forge consortium”

Key benefits of the 3forge/Quantbot partnership

Real-time Data Processing and Visualization: With 3forge's platform, Quantbot can now process and visualize vast amounts of data in real-time, allowing for quicker decision-making and more accurate insights.

Flexible Integration & Connectivity: 3forge's platform includes more than 100 out-of-the-box adapters, enabling Quantbot - for the first time - to seamlessly connect and integrate disjointed datasets.

Speed and Efficiency: 3forge's platform requires significantly fewer lines of code compared to in-house solutions, enabling Quantbot to bring new features and updates to market faster and stay ahead of the competition.

Reliability: 3forge's micro-subscription model ensures a 99.99% reliability rate, minimizing downtime and maximizing uptime for Quantbot's operations.

Scalability: 3forge's platform is designed for low-overhead and can easily scale throughout the organization as Quantbot grows, without requiring a complete overhaul of the system.

-ENDS-

About 3forge

3forge was founded in 2010 to deliver enterprise-class software powerful and flexible enough to meet the needs of large financial institutions. With extensive backgrounds in finance, high-frequency trading, big data, and more, we take the solutions and practices we've learned along the way and bring it to the industry at large. Over 20% of US equities flows through our software every day. Our clients include multiple tier-one banks, mobile application firms, hedge funds, registered investment advisors, and broker-dealers.

About Quantbot

Quantbot Technologies is a registered investment advisor managing a multi-billion dollar global portfolio specializing in quantitative techniques. By leveraging statistical arbitrage themes, Quantbot develops fully automated investment strategies to achieve superior risk-adjusted returns over a multi-year period. The company maintains and supports over a petabyte of market, historical and derived data for use in research and trading, and their in-house regional operation teams monitor and help strategists implement their strategies on a global scale. Founded in 2009, Quantbot currently has offices in New York, London, Hong Kong, New Orleans and Miami with over 60 employees working at an office or remotely. Employees work together to foster ideas in a collegial environment, and newly hired post-grads are mentored and encouraged to develop their skills and further their knowledge while at Quantbot.

For more information, visit Quantbot and 3forge.

Alice Ellman-Brown

The Realization Group

+44 7365 224804

email us here