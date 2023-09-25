Invaders' Depot Near Nova Kakhovka On Fire

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Yet another depot of the invaders is on fire in the area of Nova Kakhovka town in Kherson region temporarily captured by the Russian army.

"It is reported from the site that yet another warehouse of the occupiers in the area of Nova Kakhovka is on fire. They say it looks beautiful..." Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, posted on Telegram and published a corresponding video showing large columns of smoke rising into the sky.

As reported, explosions occur more and more often in the territories of Ukraine occupied by Russian troops: enemy weapons, military equipment depots and enemy manpower are eliminated.

Video: Andriushchenko Time Telegram channel

