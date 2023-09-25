12Th Conf. Of Culture Ministers In Islamic World Kicks Off In Doha

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- The 12th Conference of Ministers of Culture in the Islamic World was launched in the Qatari capital, Doha, on Monday, under the slogan (Towards Renewing Cultural Work in the Islamic World), with Kuwaiti participation.

The Director General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO), Dr. Salem Al-Malik, said that the organization is fulfilling its duty, considering that culture is not just an identity or a label of social distinction, as much as it is a life.

He pointed out the launch of an initiative in restoration of heritage sites in the Islamic countries, pointing out that more than 400 heritage sites have been registered in the organization.

In turn, former Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Irina Bokova, said that this conference was organized following Qatar's success in organizing the most prominent sporting event, the FIFA World Cup, stressing that sport brings together different cultures.

She also stressed that Islam is a religion of peace and tolerance and that Islamic civilization has always been an engine for rapprochement between cultures.

ISESCO is an international organization specialized in the fields of education, science and culture, it branched off from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and was established in 1982. (end)

