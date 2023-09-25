Holding Firm ACD Group Business Portfolio Grows With International Recognition And New Partnerships

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ACD Group

ACD Group gains international recognition in marketing and pr and branding, while the firm grows in partnership with Synergy Health

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The ACD Group started with a vision and now that vision has included some pretty powerful women with some amazing power in business development, consulting, marketing, and pr and so much more.When you speak with CEO Carey Reddick II about his team you can hear his love for what he calls his Angels. " They are not Charlie's Angels, but Carey's Angels."-Carey CEO of ACD Group said.Chief Human Resource Officer Angela Montello has been by my side for many years and the journey has not been easy.Her resiliency, hard- work ethic, and commitment to her team demonstrate true leadership. Every day Angela is in the trenches with the team, making the calls, sending out the email, or updating the websites.Angel's 15 years of experience in real estate, wholesale development, property management, consulting, and conflict resolution with a strong HR background in human love and support has created a strong foundation.Angela's love for her team and the human race has led ACD to more growth, development, and brand exposure, which has helped to open more doors and opportunities for us here at ACD Group.Chief Marketing Officer Jaudonna's Renk With over 25 years of experience in B2B and B2C marketing, lead generation, and operations, this true superwoman knows how to lead and drive results.This has led to ACD Group as a finalist for San Diego Top New Business 40 under 40, New Broker of the Year, and Marketing Influencer of the Year 2024.Jaudonna's PR and marketing background has led ACD to more growth, development, and brand exposure, which has helped to open more doors and opportunities for us here at ACD Group.Our newly promoted Chief Operating Officer Lora Lee Eberhart is a shining example and role model of outstanding leadership.Her commitment to her team demonstrates true leadership. Everyday Lora Lee is in the trenches and field with the team, updating reports, and making calls all while juggling many hats at work and in her personal life.Lora Lee has over 25 years of experience in resort management, property management, consulting, and finance with a strong background of cheering on the people she loves.Angela, Jaudonna, and Lora Lee have led the growth for us here at ACD group for all six businesses under one umbrella. The support and the push in ROI from $0 to now managing and co-operating a 5-million-dollar medical business and our new partnership with Synergy Health with owner Mark Koester based in Orange County. Provides options and diversification.This recognition and accomplishment have led to the ACD Group team heading to Dubi in February 2024 to receive Marketing Influencer of the Year for Jaudonna Renk and Angela Montello and Lora Lee Eberhart Outstanding Leadership Award.ACD Group provides professional advice and support to businesses, organizations, and entrepreneurs looking to improve their performance and achieve their goals.

