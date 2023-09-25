(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca) Morgan, Bunker Unveil CEOcircle Candidates

JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking (NYSE:JPM) shares move lower on a partnership with Bunker Labs to announce the new cohort of 82 business leaders selected for CEOcircle, a 13-month peer accountability training program tailored to help mid-size veteran and military spouse executives scale their businesses.

Since launching their joint-effort to support veteran and military spouse founders in 2021, Bunker Labs and JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking have guided 112 business owners through CEOcircle, helping them gain access to growth opportunities and a robust network of peers and experts to help them navigate their business journeys.

“It's clear that our CEOcircle founders are applying coveted military service skills, such as leadership, detail orientation and work ethic, to advance their businesses every day,” said Alex McKindra, Co-Head of Veteran Initiatives, JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking.“We're proud of our longstanding relationship with Bunker Labs to further their mission of uplifting and supporting veteran entrepreneurs, and look forward to jumping in with the newest cohort, providing access to essential resources and helping them reach new heights.”

CEOcircle participants are selected following a rigorous evaluation process, which includes factors such as historical and projected growth, business strategy and openness to mentorship.

The third CEOcircle cohort includes 14 military spouses, six of whom are also veterans. Among incoming cohort members, 52% self-identified as women or racially diverse and 62% self-identified as having a service-related disability. The companies span industries including technology, healthcare, agriculture and manufacturing, among others.

JPM shares dropped 96 cents to $144.75.

