Prince Mired Patronizes Launch Of Integration Strategy For Persons With Disabilities

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramtha, Sep. 25 (Petra) -- His Royal Highness Prince Mired bin Raad, Chief Secretary and President of the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, patronized on Monday the launch of the University of Science and Technology's strategy for the integration of persons with disabilities, dubbed "Towards a Safe Society."In a speech at the launch, Prince Mired stressed the importance of the strategy as it represents a necessary step in partnership between the university and the council, underscoring the importance of working towards enhancing the accessibility of people with disabilities to higher education services within environments free of physical obstacles and packed with civilized behaviors in terms of communicating and interacting with students with disabilities.The strategy, he added, is a national precedent that other educational institutions should emulate, stressing the need to work on a road map and a clear plan of action that shows the goals, activities, and specific time frames for each goal and activity.Prince Mired said that the participatory plan is an exemplary practice not only in terms of its contents, but also in terms of its development mechanism, which came through a joint, multidisciplinary work team from the university and council in order for experiences to be integrated and efforts to be united, an elaborate and realistic work such as the one in our hands is produced.He underlined the need to provide accessible rehabilitation services that meet everyone's requirements, due to their importance as a means of achieving participation and integration in society, especially for people with disabilities. These services, he continued, are one of the pillars for enabling persons with disabilities to exercise their rights, freedoms and daily life activities independently and privately.He also pointed out the need for investment in capabilities, optimal use of assistive tools and full employment of assistive technology, in line with the law and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, to reach an integrated system of services that include detection and rehabilitation programs and clear and effective referral mechanisms.