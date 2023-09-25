(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) WholeClear Launched New Advance Features In IMAP OST To PST Converter Software. In this post, we explain the new features of these items are fully explained in this page.



In the software sector, WholeClear Software is a well-known software vendor. Recent updates to the WholeClear OST to PST Converter provide additional functionality. The new features of these items are fully explained in this post.



About OST To PST Converter



One of the finest solutions for converting Outlook OST to PST files is WholeClear OST to PST Converter. Without losing a single bit of data, it can convert a single or large number of OST files into PST. The most important function of our solution is its ability to convert broken and corrupted IMAP OST files into PST files for all versions of Outlook.



Learn About OST to PST Converter's New Features:



- It can batch convert one or more OST files from Outlook to PST.

- You can convert OST files to PST files without utilizing Exchange Server or Outlook.

- It transfers all OST data, including emails, contacts, calendars, notes, tasks, and journals, to PST.

- It exports Exchange OST files of any size without limitations to PST.

- All MS Outlook and Windows versions up to version 11 are supported.

- Repair and conversion of any kind of inaccessible, corrupted, or damaged OST files into PST.

- It provides all users with a free trial bundle that converts the first 25 items from OST to PST for free.



CEO of WholeClear words:



We're excited to provide WholeClear OST to PST Converter's new capabilities and are working hard to meet all of our users' needs. With our tool's new, sophisticated functionality, you can export all of your OST files to PST format without encountering any problems at all.



Try the free demo of our software's OST To PST Converter, which is available on its official website, if you want to learn more about its new features.



