French antagonism director Le Pen encounters criminal trail

French prosecutors have suggested placing counterattack previous-presidential nominee Marine Le Pen on trial due to supposed fraud of European Union money, the state-financially-supported news agency stated on Saturday. Establishments have also started cases towards 26 other National Rally (RN) group associates.



Prosecutors claim that, amid 2004 to 2016, finances especially for covering the costs of European Parliament associates was utilized to wage for aids who, in real life, operated for RN, recognized till 2018 as National Front (FN).



Le Pen’s father as well as group co-establisher, Jean-Marie Le Pen, was also implicated in the plot. All in all, 11 MEPs, 12 parliamentary aids as well as four other workers have been sent to trial.



If sentenced, Le Pen could encounter up to a whole decade in jail as well as a prohibition on holding public bureau for the same time span, based on a news agency.



