Iphone 15 Pro Vs Iphone 14 Pro: Drop Test Reveals Which Smartphone Is More Durable (WATCH)

The advanced camera technology and the new titanium coating, which is said to make the iPhones lighter but more durable, are two of the key factors contributing to this demand. A recent study, however, makes the opposite claim, which might serve as a caution to those using the iPhone 15 Pro or 15 Pro Max without a protection.

There are benefits and a significant drawback to Apple's choice to convert from stainless steel to titanium alloy. It is clear from the most recent drop tests of the iPhone 15 Pro models that the titanium body doesn't give the iPhones any further durability. In fact, it appears to be more flimsy than last year's iPhone 14 Pro series.

The indicators are not good if you look at how many people have commented on the construction of the iPhone 15 Pro series. According to some, using the iPhone 15 Pro or 15 Pro Max without a protective cover is not an option. This revelation raises questions for those who prefer to use their iPhones without protective cases.

Recognizing that drop tests are not necessarily scientific is important since they may be helpful. The results can be affected by a number of factors, including the surface of impact and the angle at which the phone rests.

